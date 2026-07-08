$50bn boost for European deep precision strike capabilities as UK leads new initiative

The UK will lead a European initiative to step up funding for Deep Precision Strike capabilities across Europe as NATO leaders meet in Ankara today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer set to convene Allies at NATO Summit in Ankara today, as Europe doubles down on long range capability.

Twelve countries set to spend more than $50bn [£37bn] over the next ten years on deep precision strike capabilities to boost security at home and deter adversaries.

Initiative is further evidence of Allies stepping up to ensure a stronger, more European NATO.

The UK will lead a European initiative to step up funding for Deep Precision Strike capabilities across Europe as NATO leaders meet in Ankara today.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer will convene around a dozen European partners at the Summit today to launch the new initiative, which is expected to announce that Allies will spend $50bn [£37bn] over the next 10 years to develop Deep Precision Strike capabilities to bolster defence and deterrence across the Alliance.

The investment in long-range precision weapons by European Allies will deliver the most advanced weapons NATO will have at its disposal in the future – with the ability to strike targets no less than 300km away and in some cases beyond 2000km, with pinpoint accuracy.

The initiative will radically boost NATO’s defence and deterrence capabilities and is further evidence of Allies stepping up to ensure a stronger, more European NATO.

The UK has already backed British deep precision strike capabilities, committing £3bn by 2030 in the Defence Investment Plan. The new initiative will enable European Allies to share expertise, technology advances and deepen industrial collaboration to rapidly advance NATO capabilities.

It will also put deep precision strike at the centre of NATO’s defence agenda next year.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“I am determined to ensure the safety of the UK and our Allies and to do that, we must step up to deliver a stronger, more European NATO.

“The UK is already working with partners to develop exquisite capability that will give our Armed Forces the ability to defend and deter thousands of kilometres from the front line, but this UK-led initiative will allow us to step up our cooperation, bringing European Allies together to ensure NATO remains safe and secure for years to come.

“We must continue to work together as Allies to develop the capability of the future to bolster security and protect growth at home.”

Ukraine’s Armed Forces have proved that the effective use of long-range systems can have game-changing impacts on the battlefield, giving the Armed Forces the ability to degrade enemy forces far behind the frontline. Ukrainian long-range strikes, such as those on key logistics hubs, have significantly impacted Russia’s ability to sustain their offensives.

The UK’s £3bn investment in long range fires includes the UK programmes with Germany, and the trilateral project with the French and Italy on Stratus.

Under the Trinity House agreement, the UK is currently working with Germany on a Deep Precision Strike programme to accelerate both stealth and hypersonic weapons with a range of more than 2000 km. Expected to come into service in the 2030s, it will be among the most advanced system ever designed in the UK.

Initially focussed on ground-launched capabilities, the programme will also explore air and naval capabilities, delivering additional long-range deterrence and operational flexibility. The UK will invest £770m into that joint capability over the next four years.

Working with France and Italy, the UK is also designing the next generation successor to the battle-proven Storm Shadow missile.

Called Stratus, the trilateral project is developing both stealth and high-speed missile variants, which will be able to defeat high-value targets, destroy enemy ships, and suppress enemy air defences. The UK is investing £1.4bn into the project over the next four years.

The Stratus project already sustains more than 1,300 jobs in the UK at MBDA in Stevenage and Bolton.

The UK is also joining the Precision Strike Missile programme with the United States and Australia, equipping the British Army with a supersonic ballistic missile capable of hitting targets up to 500km away.

Together, these programmes will provide UK forces with a family of long-range strike capabilities, able to operate from land, sea and air to deter adversaries, defeat threats and strengthen the UK and NATO security.

Defence Secretary Dan Jarvis said:

“We are building the weapons of the future to keep the UK and NATO secure for decades to come, backed by billions of pounds and working with our closest European allies.

“Our new suite of deep precision strike weapons will give our forces the ability to strike targets hundreds of kilometres away with great accuracy – strengthening NATO and deterring our adversaries.

“Our £298 billion investment in defence over the next four years is boosting readiness and ensuring our people have the kit and technology they need.”

During the Summit, the Prime Minister will also underline the substantial threat Russia poses to the UK and NATO. In the past two years, NATO has scrambled fighter jets to intercept Russian aircraft approaching allied airspace more than 700 times and Russian military activity around UK waters has surged 30%.

He will stress that whilst we don’t seek confrontation with Russia, we must be ready to defend every ally.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said:

“With deep precision strike capability, the UK and our allies will be able to hit high value military targets and the logistical engines that drive armies, deterring any aggressor and strengthening our mutual security

“At Ankara we are sending a clear message to President Putin; NATO is stronger, more European and ready to defend our citizens against the long-term threat posed by him and the Russian state.”