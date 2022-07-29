WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
Creative sector unions back Birmingham's bid for 2023 Eurovison
Unions representing musicians, actors and entertainment production workers have backed Birmingham's bid to host next year's Eurovision on behalf of Ukraine.
Unions Bectu, Equity and the Musician’s Union, at a meeting of the TUC’s Creative and Leisure Industries Committee unanimously backed the bid recently (27 July 2022).
TUC Midlands Regional Secretary, Lee Barron, yesterday said:
"First and foremost, we recognise the tragic reasons why Ukraine wont be able to host Eurovision next year. To that end, I know that our region would extend the hand of friendship to Ukraine and we would be honoured to host Eurovision in Birmingham.
"With the Commonwealth Games and the hugely successful Coventry City of Culture, hosting Eurovison would show our solidarity with Ukraine and be a wonderful addition to our entertainment calendar."
Stephen Brown, Musician's Union Regional Organiser and Chair of the TUC Midlands Creative & Leisure Industries Committee yesterday said:
"Hosting Eurovision would help to continue the 'Brummie bounce' following the Commonwealth Games and help our industry grow and showcase what our region has to offer. Importantly though, as a city, and trade unionists, we ca use it to highluigh that we are fully behind Ukraine and support their creative sector workers too.
"What's more, whilst Brummies know how to put on a party, but we know that this is Ukraine's party, we are just the host. So, as internationalists, we'd reach out to fellow cultural workers in Ukraine to ensure they contribute to the shape of the production."
Editors note
The Trades Union Congress (TUC) in the Midlands exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together more than 1 million working people who make up our 49 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
