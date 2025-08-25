HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
|Printable version
Northamptonshire Police works well with safeguarding partners but further changes are needed to protect children at risk
Northamptonshire Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but needs to improve how it responds to children at risk, the police inspectorate has said.
Get the report : Northamptonshire Police: National child protection inspection
His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Northamptonshire Police’s performance across five areas, assessing how well it safeguards children who are at risk. It found the force was ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.
HMICFRS said the force contributes well to multi-agency child protection arrangements and works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. It collaborates well with partner agencies to carry out prompt and regular risk assessments of children at risk of, or harmed by, exploitation.
Chief officers and senior leaders make sure there are enough officers and staff to provide effective safeguarding services for children and their families. And the force has a range of measures to support the well-being of its officers and staff who work in child protection roles.
However, the inspectorate said the force should improve how it assesses risks and responds to children reported missing from home. It needs to make sure officers recognise children as victims when they are exposed to domestic abuse and protect them accordingly.
Inspectors also said the force should ensure its strategies and policies prioritise the need to protect children, and that officers and staff understand their responsibility to safeguard children and promote their welfare. This includes recording children’s concerns and views and making sure this information is always shared quickly with safeguarding partners.
His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer said:
“It was positive to see Northamptonshire Police is working well with its safeguarding partners, and effectively supporting its officers and staff who work in child protection. But there are some areas where it needs to make improvements.
“The force’s strategies and policies must place child protection at their centre. It’s vital that all personnel clearly understand their duty to safeguard children and support their wellbeing. The force also needs to strengthen its risk and response protocols for children who go missing from their homes.
“I was reassured that the force responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback during this inspection. It has already put some plans in place to address the areas in which it needs to improve. I will continue to monitor its progress.”
Get the report : Northamptonshire Police: National child protection inspection
Notes
- For further information, please contact the HMICFRS Press Office on 0300 071 6781 or HMICPressOffice@hmicfrs.gov.uk.
- We now make graded judgements for child protection inspections to be consistent with our PEEL (police effectiveness, efficiency and legitimacy) programme of inspections.
- This allows the public to see how well their local force is performing from a set of easy-to-understand categories.
- Read more about our national child protection inspections.
Original article link: https://hmicfrs.justiceinspectorates.gov.uk/news/news-feed/northamptonshire-police-works-well-with-safeguarding-partners-but-changes-needed-to-protect-children-at-risk/
Latest News from
HM Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS)
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service removed from enhanced monitoring12/08/2025 13:20:00
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the fire inspectorate.
The Metropolitan Police Service has made improvements to its custody services, but further progress is needed08/08/2025 10:20:00
The Metropolitan Police Service provides a safe environment for detainees in custody, but needs to improve its risk management and how it oversees its use of force, the police inspectorate has said.
Devon and Cornwall Police removed from enhanced monitoring31/07/2025 11:20:00
Devon and Cornwall Police has made improvements and has therefore been removed from an enhanced level of monitoring by the police inspectorate.
City of London Police praised for how it records and investigates crime28/07/2025 15:20:00
The City of London Police is outstanding at recording crime. It has also improved its management and scrutiny of criminal investigations and how it responds to the public, being graded as ‘good’ in both areas, the police inspectorate has said.
Greater Manchester Police has improved how it investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to address gaps in training04/07/2025 10:25:00
Greater Manchester Police has made significant improvements to how it understands and investigates child sexual exploitation, but needs to make sure investigators have the necessary skills for their roles, the police inspectorate has said.
Improvements needed in the south west’s regional response to serious and organised crime13/06/2025 14:14:00
The South West Regional Organised Crime Unit and its regional police forces need to improve how they work together to tackle serious and organised crime, the police inspectorate has said.
Warwickshire Police prevents crime well, but must improve its response to the public11/06/2025 11:10:00
Warwickshire Police is good at preventing and deterring crime, but it must improve how it responds to the public, the police inspectorate has said.
Joint child protection inspection of victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland10/06/2025 12:25:00
Ofsted has published a letter with findings from a joint targeted area inspection of the multi-agency response to victims of domestic abuse in Redcar and Cleveland.