﻿Northamptonshire Police works well with safeguarding partners but further changes are needed to protect children at risk

Northamptonshire Police is good at working with safeguarding partners, but needs to improve how it responds to children at risk, the police inspectorate has said.

Northamptonshire Police: National child protection inspection

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) graded Northamptonshire Police’s performance across five areas, assessing how well it safeguards children who are at risk. It found the force was ‘good’ in one area, ‘adequate’ in two areas and ‘requires improvement’ in two areas.

HMICFRS said the force contributes well to multi-agency child protection arrangements and works productively with its statutory safeguarding partners. It collaborates well with partner agencies to carry out prompt and regular risk assessments of children at risk of, or harmed by, exploitation.

Chief officers and senior leaders make sure there are enough officers and staff to provide effective safeguarding services for children and their families. And the force has a range of measures to support the well-being of its officers and staff who work in child protection roles.

However, the inspectorate said the force should improve how it assesses risks and responds to children reported missing from home. It needs to make sure officers recognise children as victims when they are exposed to domestic abuse and protect them accordingly.

Inspectors also said the force should ensure its strategies and policies prioritise the need to protect children, and that officers and staff understand their responsibility to safeguard children and promote their welfare. This includes recording children’s concerns and views and making sure this information is always shared quickly with safeguarding partners.

His Majesty’s Inspector of Constabulary Michelle Skeer recently said:

“It was positive to see Northamptonshire Police is working well with its safeguarding partners, and effectively supporting its officers and staff who work in child protection. But there are some areas where it needs to make improvements. “The force’s strategies and policies must place child protection at their centre. It’s vital that all personnel clearly understand their duty to safeguard children and support their wellbeing. The force also needs to strengthen its risk and response protocols for children who go missing from their homes. “I was reassured that the force responded promptly and comprehensively to our feedback during this inspection. It has already put some plans in place to address the areas in which it needs to improve. I will continue to monitor its progress.”

