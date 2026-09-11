Welsh Government
|Printable version
£1 bus fares for young people extended to March 2027
The £1 single fare and £3 day tickets are available to 5 to 21-year-olds with a mytravelpass, for use on bus services across Wales and some cross-border routes.
- £1 bus fare scheme for 5–21-year-olds has been extended to March 2027.
- New figures show that over 9 million journeys have been made under the scheme since it launched.
Over 9 million journeys have been made since the start of the scheme and over 38,000 mytravelpass cards have been issued to 16-21 year olds.
The scheme was introduced in September 2025 for 16 to 21-year-olds. It was extended to 5 to 15-year-olds in November 2025.
It has now been extended again, for all eligible age groups, until March 2027.
The extension comes as the new school and college term begins.
Justin Williams, an 18-year-old college student from Caernarfon, uses the bus to travel to college, his part-time job, and to see friends.
He said:
The £1 single or £3 day ticket has changed the way I travel. I used to only be able to go on the buses once or twice a week because of the cost, but the mytravelpass has made bus travel more accessible and easier.
I travel by bus to get to and from college and work, and I also use it to do bus spotting as a transport enthusiast.
The bus helps me get to see my friends, get to college and get to work.
With my mytravelpass, I've been able to travel as far as Aberystwyth and Wrexham. It covers the whole of Wales, so I can travel almost anywhere. I've also used it for a bus ride in Cardiff when I went down on the train.
The £1 bus fare has had a significant impact on my life. It's meant I can go out regularly and see my friends without worrying about money.
The Deputy Minister for Transport, Mark Hooper, said:
This scheme is making a real difference to the day-to-day lives of young people across Wales, allowing them to make affordable journeys for work, education and leisure.
Reaching over 9 million journeys demonstrates the scale of its impact. Extending the scheme to March 2027 will allow more young people to benefit from affordable travel.
Ticket prices:
- Single: £1.00
- Day ticket: £3.00 (unlimited travel on participating bus services)
16 to 21-year-olds need a valid mytravelpass to buy discounted tickets. The mytravelpass must be shown to the driver when boarding the bus or purchasing a ticket.
Tickets are available for journeys that start or end in Wales. On cross-border services, the ticket is valid up to and from the first bus stop in England, or to the end of the route on some services.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/1-bus-fares-young-people-extended-march-2027
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