WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
1 in 5 workers’ right to strike at risk in Yorkshire & the Humber because of the government’s anti-strikes bill
The TUC has today (Monday) warned that the right to strike of a massive 1 in 5 workers in Yorkshire & the Humber is at risk because of the Conservative government’s Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.
- NEW ANALYSIS: Around 1 in 5 workers in Yorkshire & the Humber will have their right to strike threatened by the Strikes Bill
- Strikes Bill returns to the House of Commons today for the final stages
The warning comes as the Strikes Bill returns to the Commons today as MPs cast their final vote on the legislation.
New analysis published by the union body shows that 1 in 5 workers in the Yorkshire & the Humber could be hit by the Bill.
Those 465,000 workers in the Yorkshire & the Humber will have their right to strike threatened because – if passed unamended – the Bill will mean that when workers lawfully vote to strike in health, education, fire, transport, border security and nuclear decommissioning, they could be forced to attend work – and sacked if they don’t comply.
The TUC says the Bill allows for minimum service levels to be “dictated from Whitehall” rather than taking account of local circumstances.
Across England, Scotland and Wales, 5.5 million workers could be affected by the legislation. Workers in Northern Ireland aren’t subject to the Bill.
The TUC says Conservative MPs have a chance to show “whose side they are on” and stop frontline workers being sacked for exercising the right to strike.
Last month, four key amendments were made to the Bill in the House of Lords – including stopping frontline workers from getting sacked for exercising their right to strike – and MPs now have the chance to confirm or reject them.
Click here for the full press release
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
UK Space Agency announces Space for Everyone tour across the UK this summer22/05/2023 16:20:00
This summer, an out-of-this-world experience is set to tour 10 locations across the UK, exciting the next generation about career possibilities within the growing space sector.
NHS Confederation - Despite immense challenges, figures show how far the NHS has come19/05/2023 15:25:00
Director of the Welsh NHS Confederation Darren Hughes responds to the latest NHS performance statistics in Wales.
Wales TUC launches action on LGBTQ+ rights in the workplace19/05/2023 14:25:00
Today, the Wales TUC has today launched new workplace guidance which aims to make workplaces fairer and safer for LGBTQ+ workers in Wales.
Flexible working bill is a “step in right direction”, says TUC19/05/2023 12:25:00
TUC General Secretary Paul Nowak commented on the second reading in the House of Lords today (Friday) of Yasmin Qureshi MP’s private members bill on flexible work – which would strengthen working people’s rights to flexible working
Citizens Advice - One million lose broadband access as cost-of-living crisis bites18/05/2023 14:25:00
As many as one million people cut off their broadband in the last year as the cost-of-living crisis left them unable to afford internet access, according to new research from Citizens Advice.
Chancellor's comments on office working being the 'default' ignore the huge gains made by businesses and their people, says the CIPD18/05/2023 10:25:00
Ben Willmott, head of public policy at the CIPD responds to the Chancellor's comments that the "default" location for workers should be in the office unless there is a good reason to work from home
Audit Scotland - Radical change is needed across Scotland’s councils18/05/2023 09:25:00
Scotland’s councils must radically change how they operate – particularly how they collaborate with partners – if they are to improve and maintain services to their communities.
Renters’ Reform Bill: LGA statement17/05/2023 16:25:00
Cllr Darren Rodwell, housing spokesperson for the Local Government Association responds to the announcement of the Renters’ Reform Bill
UNICEF - Millions of children at risk in Myanmar and Bangladesh in the aftermath of Cyclone17/05/2023 15:25:00
The trail of destruction left by Cyclone Mocha – which tore through parts of Bangladesh and Myanmar on Sunday – is causing severe disruption to the lives of millions of vulnerable children and families, including many already living in dire conditions. Even as the worst of the storm has passed, the risk of landslides remains high, and further dangers, including waterborne diseases, will likely grow in the days ahead.
UNICEF - 100 days after earthquakes hit Türkiye and Syria, millions of children continue to face desperate conditions17/05/2023 14:25:00
One hundred days after the deadliest earthquakes in Türkiye and Syria’s recent history, millions of children and families are struggling to rebuild their lives, with 2.5 million children in Türkiye and 3.7 million in Syria in need of continued humanitarian assistance.