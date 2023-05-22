1 in 5 workers’ right to strike at risk in Yorkshire & the Humber because of the government’s anti-strikes bill

The TUC has today (Monday) warned that the right to strike of a massive 1 in 5 workers in Yorkshire & the Humber is at risk because of the Conservative government’s Strikes (Minimum Service Levels) Bill.

NEW ANALYSIS: Around 1 in 5 workers in Yorkshire & the Humber will have their right to strike threatened by the Strikes Bill

Strikes Bill returns to the House of Commons today for the final stages

The warning comes as the Strikes Bill returns to the Commons today as MPs cast their final vote on the legislation.

New analysis published by the union body shows that 1 in 5 workers in the Yorkshire & the Humber could be hit by the Bill.

Those 465,000 workers in the Yorkshire & the Humber will have their right to strike threatened because – if passed unamended – the Bill will mean that when workers lawfully vote to strike in health, education, fire, transport, border security and nuclear decommissioning, they could be forced to attend work – and sacked if they don’t comply.

The TUC says the Bill allows for minimum service levels to be “dictated from Whitehall” rather than taking account of local circumstances.

Across England, Scotland and Wales, 5.5 million workers could be affected by the legislation. Workers in Northern Ireland aren’t subject to the Bill.

The TUC says Conservative MPs have a chance to show “whose side they are on” and stop frontline workers being sacked for exercising the right to strike.

Last month, four key amendments were made to the Bill in the House of Lords – including stopping frontline workers from getting sacked for exercising their right to strike – and MPs now have the chance to confirm or reject them.

Click here for the full press release