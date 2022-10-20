WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
|Printable version
1 in 7 skipping meals and going without food – TUC mega poll reveals
1 in 7 people in the UK are skipping meals or going without food, a new TUC mega poll has revealed.
- New MRP poll reveals that in some parts of the UK nearly 1 in 4 people are going hungry
- More than half of Britons cutting back on heating, hot water and electricity
- Stark findings published as government scales back energy support and decides on whether to uprate benefits in line with inflation
- Government must focus on getting pay rising, says TUC
- 7 in 10 support £15 minimum wage
The MRP poll of 10,000 people, reveals how the cost of living emergency is hitting family budgets in every single parliamentary constituency – and that more government action is needed to raise wages and cut bills.
Skipping meals
The poll – carried out for the TUC by Opinium – shows that 1 in 7 (14%) people across the UK are having to skip meals or go without food to make ends meet.
However, in nearly 50 (47) parliamentary constituencies this number rises to 1 in 5 (20%) or above.
Birmingham Ladywood has the highest (29%) number of constituents having to skip meals or miss out on food, followed by Dundee West (27%), Glasgow (24%) and Rhondda (24%).
In the Cities of London and Westminster – home to Parliament and Downing Street – well over a fifth (23%) of local people are missing out on meals and food.
The proportion of people across the UK skipping meals is the same for people in work and people out of work (14%).
Cutting back on food spending
The mega survey also reveals that over two-fifths (44%) of Britons are having to cut back on food spending.
This proportion varies again in different parts of the country.
In Bootle, Birmingham Ladywood and Liverpool Walton, 6 in 10 constituents are cutting back on food spending.
However, in wealthier constituencies like Richmond Park and Chelsea and Fulham this still affects 3 in 10 local residents.
Rising bills
The poll – published in the same week the government reduced long-term support for energy bills – shows households across Britain are still deeply worried about rising bills.
Over half (55%) of the population are cutting back on heating, hot water or electricity.
And in some parts of the country this number is higher:
- In Health Secretary’s Therese Coffey’s Suffolk Coastal seat 6 in 10 (59%) of constituents are using less heating, hot water and electricity.
- In Bury North – the most marginal parliamentary constituency – three-fifths (59%) of local people are cutting down on hot water, heating and electricity.
1 in 12 (8%) of those polled report missing payment of a household bill.
However, this number skyrockets to 1 in 3 for constituents living in the Cities of London and Westminster (33%), and to 1 in 5 in Birmingham Ladywood, Barking and Hendon
Wages and benefits
The TUC says the findings were a “stark reminder” of the cost living pressures facing households throughout the UK.
The union body says the government must:
- Stick to plans to uprate universal credit, benefits and pensions in line with inflation, and bring forward this uprating to before April. This must be the first step on a route to higher levels of universal credit, benefits and pensions.
- Impose a much higher windfall tax on oil and gas companies
- Get pay rising across the economy by backing trade unions and allowing unions to negotiate pay rises across whole sectors
- Give key workers in the public sector cost-of-living proofed pay rises
- Raise the minimum wage to £15 an hour as soon as possible
The recent poll revealed that nearly 7 in 10 Britons back raising the minimum wage to £15 an hour.
TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady said:
“No one should have to worry about putting food on the table or heating their homes.
“But millions of families are struggling to cover even the basics, and now face huge uncertainty over their energy bills after the Chancellor said support may end in April.
“This polling lays bare Britain’s cost of living emergency.
“Food and energy bills are soaring, but real wages are plummeting.
“Unless we get pay rising across the economy – and ensure benefits rise in line with inflation - we risk heading towards Victorian levels of poverty.
“The Conservatives should be working with unions to help households get through this crisis. But they want to make it harder for working people to win better pay and conditions.”
On the need to boost wages, Frances added:
“Instead of giving bungs to bankers, ministers need to get money into people’s pockets.
“That’s the best way to boost spending in local economies and to deliver lasting growth.”
Editors note
- MRP data tables can be found here: https://www.tuc.org.uk/sites/default/files/MRP_Tables.xlsx
- Polling: Opinium conducted a poll of 10,495 GB adults from 26-30 September 2022 designed to be representative of the national population according to demographics and past voting behaviour. The data from the poll were analysed using a multilevel regression and post-stratification (MRP) approach to derive constituency-level estimates for the results of key questions including voting intention.
- About the TUC: The Trades Union Congress (TUC) exists to make the working world a better place for everyone. We bring together the 5.5 million working people who make up our 48 member unions. We support unions to grow and thrive, and we stand up for everyone who works for a living.
Latest News from
WiredGov Newswire (news from other organisations)
The cost of living emergency - in your area20/10/2022 16:05:00
This government’s failure to deal with the cost of living emergency is taking a heavy toll.
Maria Exall is the new TUC President20/10/2022 13:20:00
Maria Exall has today (Thursday) been elected as the new President of the TUC at the union body’s annual conference in Brighton.
Patients Association - Enough's enough20/10/2022 10:25:00
Once again, an inquiry has found that maternity services have failed to deliver care safely, which has led to the deaths of dozens of babies and poor care for dozens more babies and their families.
LGA statement on reports of social care reform delays20/10/2022 09:15:00
Cllr David Fothergill, Chairman of the Local Government Association’s Community Wellbeing Board responded to reports of delays to social care reforms
NHS Confederation - Government must fund the NHS they're promising19/10/2022 16:10:00
The Welsh NHS Confederation outline funding priorities for considering in future UK and Welsh Government budgets, and areas for Senedd scrutiny.
CBI responds to September inflation data19/10/2022 14:15:00
Martin Sartorious, Principal Economist at the CBI, responds to September inflation data
CIPD - Over half of bosses agree with at least one form of monitoring for home workers18/10/2022 16:15:00
Majority of bosses agree with collecting information on home workers - CIPD/HiBob urge employers to be clear on what they are monitoring as hybrid working continues
LGA - Council cost pressures - a comment piece by Cllr James Jamieson18/10/2022 15:25:00
The news that government departments have been tasked with identifying efficiency savings from public sector budgets has sent a collective shiver down the spine of local government.
NHS Confederation - Government must be honest with the public about the NHS if further cuts are on the table18/10/2022 14:25:00
Matthew Taylor responds to the new Chancellor's statement on the government’s fiscal plan.