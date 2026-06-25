£1 million for ‘Climate Forests’

Trees to transform landscapes in Central Scotland.

Plans to plant more trees and increase woodlands across an area home to around half of Scotland's population has received almost £1 million in new funding.

The Clyde, Fife, Lothians and Forth ‘Climate Forests’ target investment in communities with the fewest trees and greatest climate vulnerability across central Scotland – expanding tree canopy cover by protecting existing woods and planting more.

Established in 2021, Climate Forests are working with local councils, community groups and landowners on projects to plant 35 million trees by 2035. Backed so far with almost £13 million in Scottish Government funding, around 5 million trees have been planted in this area to capture carbon, protect the environment, increase biodiversity, improve access to nature, and support local communities to become more climate resilient.

Speaking ahead of a parliamentary debate this week on Climate Change, Climate Action Secretary Gillian Martin recently said:

"This latest investment builds on and expands the benefits of Climate Forests to help increase canopy cover in urban and rural areas. We want to create greener, healthier, more resilient places where people can live well and connect with nature - offering spaces for people to rest, exercise, and improve their physical and mental health. “Trees and woodlands do so much for us - from absorbing carbon from the atmosphere and providing habitats for wildlife to helping protect communities from flooding and extreme heat. Increasing tree canopy cover across Scotland's towns, cities and rural communities will deliver all of these benefits for generations to come. "This programme will help contribute towards our national woodland creation targets and, indeed, is central to Scotland meeting its climate targets. It is also about fairness and we are targeting investment in the communities with the fewest trees and the greatest vulnerability to a changing climate, because everyone deserves to live in a place that is greener, healthier, and more resilient.”

Douglas Worrall, Director Forth Climate Forest recently said:

“The Climate Forests are delighted to receive this Scottish Government funding. As well as creating healthy, liveable communities, both urban and rural, trees are essential in helping to tackle biodiversity loss and climate change. “Over the coming year we will use the Scottish Government funding to deliver projects across Central Scotland with local people. We will be planting trees in areas where the need is greatest, connecting habitats, and providing multiple benefits for people and wildlife.”

Martin Willcocks, Calais Woods Community Group, Dunfermline recently said:

“Duloch Park was just a blank lifeless canvas of grass sitting there for 20 years whilst development was hurriedly increasing all around. Our community group formed to bring life into the park and support the well-loved ancient woodland next to it. “The tree planting we have done has been extensive and rewarding, bringing important habitat for nature and biodiversity and creating an attractive and natural setting which will now develop into a prime space where nature and human recreation will coexist in harmony.”

Background

The Climate Forests support Scotland's Biodiversity Strategy, Environment Strategy, Forestry Strategy, Climate Change Plan and National Adaptation Plan, and are central to the Scottish Government's commitment to a Just Transition.