£1 million fund opens to celebrate Wales Women in the 2025 Euros

The Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant yesterday launched a £1 million fund to celebrate the national women’s team’s historic participation in the Euros in Switzerland this summer.

This year’s Euro 2025 tournament represents a very positive opportunity to highlight the momentum around the game for girls and women in Wales. The Welsh Government, with its wider partners, want to deliver a legacy from the Euros that inspires the next generation of boys and girls and encourages an increase in sports participation to support the health and wellbeing of the nation.

The Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund will support a range of organisations from the culture, arts, sport and media sectors for activities to celebrate Wales’s place in a tournament for the top 16 teams in Europe. This could include activity to promote Wales internationally, delivering events to get young people involved in sport, or helping fans celebrate the games here in Wales and across the world.

Total funding of up to £1 million is being made available for the Partner Support Fund. The application process will be managed in two stages. The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 1pm on Friday 7 March 2025. If shortlisted at the first stage, applicants will be invited to the second stage, where they will be required to submit a fully costed application by 4 April. All applicants will be informed of the outcome of the second stage by 18 April, 11 weeks before Wales’s first game in the tournament, against the Netherlands.

Further details about the fund and an expression of interest application may be requested by emailing Euro25@gov.wales.