Welsh Government
|Printable version
£1 million fund opens to celebrate Wales Women in the 2025 Euros
The Minister for Culture, Skills and Social Partnership, Jack Sargeant yesterday launched a £1 million fund to celebrate the national women’s team’s historic participation in the Euros in Switzerland this summer.
This year’s Euro 2025 tournament represents a very positive opportunity to highlight the momentum around the game for girls and women in Wales. The Welsh Government, with its wider partners, want to deliver a legacy from the Euros that inspires the next generation of boys and girls and encourages an increase in sports participation to support the health and wellbeing of the nation.
The Euro 2025 Partner Support Fund will support a range of organisations from the culture, arts, sport and media sectors for activities to celebrate Wales’s place in a tournament for the top 16 teams in Europe. This could include activity to promote Wales internationally, delivering events to get young people involved in sport, or helping fans celebrate the games here in Wales and across the world.
Total funding of up to £1 million is being made available for the Partner Support Fund. The application process will be managed in two stages. The deadline for initial expressions of interest is 1pm on Friday 7 March 2025. If shortlisted at the first stage, applicants will be invited to the second stage, where they will be required to submit a fully costed application by 4 April. All applicants will be informed of the outcome of the second stage by 18 April, 11 weeks before Wales’s first game in the tournament, against the Netherlands.
Further details about the fund and an expression of interest application may be requested by emailing Euro25@gov.wales.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/1-million-fund-opens-celebrate-wales-women-2025-euros
Latest News from
Welsh Government
Significant funding increase confirmed – the next chapter for Wales’ publishing sector24/02/2025 14:05:00
Wales’ publishing sector will see a significant increase in Welsh Government funding compared to last year, bringing the sector’s overall funding for 2025 to 2026 back in line to 2023 to 2024 levels.
Bilingual French-Welsh edition of 'The Little Prince' given to all schools21/02/2025 16:15:00
All schools in Wales have received a copy of Y Tywysog Bach, a special bilingual edition of the beloved French classic 'The Little Prince'.
Additional Welsh Government funding for arts, culture and publishing21/02/2025 14:05:00
The Welsh Government yesterday announced an extra £4.4 million a year to support the arts, culture and publishing sectors in Wales.
First Minister announces finalists of St David Awards 202521/02/2025 11:25:00
First Minister of Wales Eluned Morgan yesterday announced the finalists of this year’s St David Awards.
Budget agreement secures extra £100m for public services20/02/2025 16:10:00
Social care, childcare and local councils are set to benefit from more than £100 million in extra funding secured through a budget agreement.
Health Secretary response to latest NHS Wales performance data: December and January 202520/02/2025 14:05:00
Health Secretary has responded to latest NHS Wales performance data: December and January 2025.
New Governance handbook published to assist National Park Authority members20/02/2025 11:05:00
Enabling National Park Authorities (NPAs) to make effective decisions as they balance the interests of nature, local communities and visitors.
Report on supporting Welsh speaking communities welcomed19/02/2025 15:15:00
The report explores how town and country planning can have an impact on the language.
Have your say on improving transport in your area19/02/2025 14:15:00
People will have the chance to have their say on regional transport spending under new plans being set out.