£1 million National Lottery funding boost for UK communities to commemorate Windrush 75

More than 100 community groups across the UK have received a share of almost £1 million from The National Lottery Community Fund, the largest funder of community activity in the UK, to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Windrush this year.

The historic occasion falls on Thursday 22 June and National Lottery grants of up to £10,000 are being made available throughout the year for communities to come together to celebrate and reflect upon the huge contribution made by Windrush pioneers and their families to the UK.

Almost £1 million has been granted to date and projects funded include carnivals, history exhibitions, intergenerational workshops in schools, and an event celebrating Caribbean jewellers in the British jewellery trade.

Communities marking Windrush Day at a previous Caribbean & African Health Network event.

One of these groups is the Caribbean & African Health Network in Manchester, which will host a Windrush 75 Health Walk and Festival that has been designed, produced and delivered with older Caribbean people and their families and Black-led community groups.

The event takes place on Saturday 24 June at Alexandra Park in Manchester and will celebrate the contributions of local Windrush communities through storytelling, performances and educational exhibitions.

Click here for the full press release