£1 million to support people with neurological conditions

Nineteen projects supporting people with neurological conditions are to benefit from Scottish Government backing.

As part of a five-year neurological care and support action plan, innovative projects which harness new techniques and technology will be helped by a third round of funding – with £1 million commissioned for work across Scotland.

The 2022 to 2023 award will continue to support earlier projects as well as invest in new schemes.

These include a collaborative bid from the Migraine Trust and NHS Grampian to work with community, primary and secondary care pharmacists to help people with migraine manage their symptoms and treatments more effectively.

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde Partnership Delivery Group will also receive more than £100,000 to meet key Neurological Care and Support Framework commitments – helping people to live well and improving patient experience.

Epilepsy Scotland will receive more than £40,000 to improve mental health outcomes for people with epilepsy, and other projects include NHS Lothian’s digital neurosymptoms platform.

Health Secretary Humza Yousaf said:

“Around one million people in Scotland live with a neurological condition and our neurological action plan provides a clear vision for those affected to be able to access the care and support they need to live well, on their own terms.

“The allocation of this funding, as part of our £4.5 million investment over five years, will benefit a wide range of projects helping those living with epilepsy, Parkinson’s, ME/Chronic Fatigue Syndrome, Multiple Sclerosis, cerebral palsy and other neurological disorders.

“We know that migraine, which affects one in seven Scots, can have a hugely negative impact on the lives of those affected by it and this investment will enable the Migraine Trust and NHS Grampian to help those dealing with it.

“But all of these innovative projects, including cross-sector collaborations, seek to ensure seamless access to high-quality and co-ordinated health, social care and third sector support in the right place at the right time.”

Background

The Neurological care and support: framework for action - 2020 to 2025 aims to ensure people can access personalised care and support regardless of their condition or where in Scotland they live.

It was launched in December 2019 with £4.5 million of funding over five years to deliver its commitments - £0.5 million in 2020- 21, which was aligned to early actions and priorities, and £1 million in the following four years.

It contains five overarching aims to support improvements that span health and social care. The framework and commitments are not condition-specific, and funded projects have been assessed against criteria which includes transferability and their potential to be scaled wider.

The five aims are to:

ensure people and their carers are partners in their care and support

improve the provision of co-ordinated health and social care and support for people with neurological conditions

ensure high standards of effective, person-centred and safe care and support

ensure equitable and timely access to care and support across Scotland

build a sustainable neurological workforce for the future

This is a five-year plan which will run until 2025 supported by £4.5 million.