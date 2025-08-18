Welsh Government
£1 young person’s bus fare – Two weeks to go!
Young people aged between 16 – 21 are reminded to sign up for a free mytravelpass to make sure they can take full advantage of the £1 bus fare when the pilot scheme begins on September 1.
In two weeks’ time single fares will cost just £1 and there will be £3 day tickets available too, allowing young people to access unlimited travel with any participating bus services.
The free mytravelpass will need to be presented to the driver as proof of age and is available from mytravelpass | Home
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales Ken Skates said:
This scheme will make a real difference to young people across Wales, and will allow them to make journeys for work, education and leisure at a discounted price.
I would encourage those who don’t yet have a mytravelpass to apply so they can take full advantage of the scheme when it begins on 1 September.
Full details of the scheme are available on the mytravelpass website.
£15m is being provided over two financial years (2025-26 and 2026-27) to support £1 bus fares for 16 to 21-year-olds as part of the Budget deal with the Leader of the Welsh Liberal Democrats Jane Dodds.
The Welsh Government will invest a further £7m to extend the scheme to five to 15-year-olds, from 3 November.
