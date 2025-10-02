£1.1 million to champion Age-Friendly Wales on International Day of Older People

The Welsh Government has announced £1.1 million to support Age Friendly Officers across Wales.

The announcement reinforces the government’s commitment to celebrate and support older people's vital contributions to communities.

It comes as International Day of Older People was marked yesterday, with this year’s theme being 'Building belonging: Celebrating the power of our social connections'.

The funding will be split equally between local authorities in 2026 to 2027, continuing the support which has been in place since 2022.



Age Friendly Officers are vital in empowering older people to take active roles in their communities whilst building strong connections with third sector organisations. This has led to numerous local activities designed with and for older people.



Older people have a crucial role in creating social connections with 38% of those over 65 volunteering, the highest figure of any age group.



Wales continues to lead in tackling the issue of ageism and developing innovative policy with older people. The nation established the world's first Older People's Commissioner in 2008.



Welsh Government Minister with responsibility for older people, Dawn Bowden, said: