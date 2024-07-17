£1.2m cash and £350,000 assets seized as organised crime group dismantled

An organised crime group responsible for laundering millions in criminal cash, class A and B drug distribution and the attempted fraudulent acquisition of £1.5million of government grants has been dismantled following a two-year NCA investigation.

On 6 June and 15 July 2024, Rickinder Hare, 36, and Neelen Balarajah, 34, were sentenced to a total of 14 years and six months for money laundering and conspiracy to supply class A drugs.

On Friday January 19 2022, NCA officers witnessed Balarajah take possession of a ‘Gucci’ embossed box from Hitesh Vadolia. When challenged, Balarajah attempted to escape, driving his car at the arresting officers who had to use an unmarked vehicle to block him. The box was found to contain over £20,000 in cash.

Using detailed analysis of telecoms data, investigators identified that Hare, of William Street, Knightsbridge, had organised the exchange. Hare was subsequently arrested on 20 July 2022.

Officers searched Balarajah’s home in Pinner, Middlesex, throughout the night and found a substantial amount of cash, herbal cannabis, cocaine, and numerous empty wrappings which also tested positive for traces of cocaine.

Evidence retrieved as a result of investigations into the activities of Hare and Balarajah led to the identification of other cash couriers and peripheral members of the crime group who have been separately investigated by police forces.

Surveillance on the gang had revealed the likely use of scrap metal dealers to help launder cash. A courier was observed collecting bags believed to contain cash and immediately visiting a commercial premises for scrap metal and corporate waste. It is suspected that the cash was used to pay criminals for stolen metal. Co-ordinated action was taken against the scrap metal dealer by the British Transport Police, HMRC and the Environment Agency.

The group also attempted to secure access to government grants and funding to remove waste from a commercial site they controlled. Investigations by the NCA demonstrated that they did not have the capacity to remove and legally dispose of the waste, and were looking to divert the funds, most likely to other criminal ventures.

To date, cash totalling more than £1.2m has been seized from the group, as well as £350,000 in assets. This includes a diamond encrusted Rolex Daytona watch worth over £200,000.

Vadolia, the cash courier, faced multiple money laundering charges in connection with the transfers of cash totalling £270,000 but passed away before trial.

Balarajah pleaded guilty on the first day of trial in February this year, after images on his phone revealed the empty wrappings found in his home had indeed contained kilogram blocks of cocaine.

On 12 February 2024, Hare was found guilty of money laundering after a week-long trial at St Albans Crown Court.

On Thursday 6 June, Hare was sentenced to one year imprisonment, suspended for two years, and 400 hours of community service. On Monday 15 July 2024, Balarajah was sentenced to 13 years and six months imprisonment.

Jason Hulme, Senior Manager for the NCA’s International Corruption Unit, commented:

“This crime group had tentacles reaching into many different activities, and were making millions from drugs and money laundering.

“The direct threat posed to the public, and the public purse, has been prevented, but our investigation has identified a number of individuals closely linked to the group, as well as connections to politically exposed individuals overseas.

“We will continue investigating to determine if any of these were associated with their criminal activity.”