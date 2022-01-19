£1.3 million available for cutting-edge telexistence innovations

DASA seeks innovations to develop a complete telexistence system, integrating telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform.

The Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) is pleased to launch Telexistence Phase 2, on behalf of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (Dstl) and the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA).

Telexistence technology has the potential to give those working in hazardous environments the capability to undertake tasks without physically being present, which can decrease risk and reduce the logistical burden associated with dangerous operations.

This is achieved using a remotely-operated system, and relies on integrating:

telepresence, which enables the operator to see and hear as though in the remote environment

robotics / wearable assistive technologies, which enable the operator to interact with the remote environment

haptic feedback / sensors which enable the operator to touch / feel the remote environment

Key dates and funding

The total funding available for this competition is £1.3 million. We expect to fund several proposals with a maximum value of £400k per proposal.

Submission deadline: Midday on Wednesday 6 April 2022 (BST).

Do you have an innovative idea? Read the Competition Document now

What telexistence innovations are we looking for?

We are looking for innovators to develop a complete telexistence system. This will involve the integration of telepresence, robotic and haptic technologies on to a single platform. Solutions must enable the user to experience and interact with the remote environment as if they were physically there.

We will invite successful suppliers to our laboratories to evaluate the capabilities of their systems against a series of tasks that are representative of a use case. Suppliers will choose one use case from the following:

Specialist Nuclear Decommissioning Tasks

Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD)

Defence and Security Medical applications

Upcoming events

Telexistence Phase 2: Open Q & A

Date: 27 January 2022

Join this webinar which provides further detail on the Telexistence Phase 2 competition, and a chance to ask questions in an open forum. Register here.

Telexistence Phase Two: 1-to-1 Sessions

Date: 1 February 2022

A series of 15 minute one-to-one teleconference sessions, giving you the opportunity to ask specific questions about Telexistence Phase 2. Booking is on a first come first served basis. Register here.



Do you have an in-depth understanding of emerging capabilities, technologies, initiatives and novel approaches that may help better our understanding of telexistence technologies?

Read the full competition document

COVID-19 vaccinations

