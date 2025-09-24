Arts Council England
|Printable version
£1.3 million for Swindon Culture Collective will transform festival town
A new two-year programme is set to transform the festival town of Swindon into a thriving cultural hub with more creative opportunities for the local community.
The initiative, ‘Be More Swindon’, is led by not-for-profit organisation Swindon Culture Collective CIC. The £1.3 million overall funding package includes £600,000 from Arts Council England’s National Lottery Place Partnership Fund, along with support from Swindon Borough Council and over 100 local artists and partners.
Over the next two years, the programme will:
- Launch new cultural events and festivals;
- Reimagine public spaces for arts and culture;
- Offer training and career pathways for local creative talent;
- Expand access to the arts in schools, communities, and care settings.
Team members at Create Studios, Swindon. Image credit Create Studios.
In total, £770,000 has been pledged by local partners including Prime Theatre, Swindon Music Service, Network Rail, and South Swindon Parish Council, with £312,000 coming from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via Swindon Borough Council.
The plans have been shaped by the local community, helping to bring the town’s cultural offer to new audiences. “As a council, we are committed to the life-enhancing power of art - and also recognise its role in economic growth and regeneration,” notes Cllr Marina Strinkovsky, Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Planning at Swindon Borough Council.
To help lead the town’s cultural development, Swindon Borough Council has also created a new leadership role to support the programme, appointing Kate Wyatt as Head of Culture, Heritage, Arts and Special Events. This reflects the council’s commitment to culture as a key part of Swindon’s regeneration and future growth.
Click here for the full press release
Original article link: https://www.artscouncil.org.uk/creative-matters/news/swindon-place-partnership-award
Latest News from
Arts Council England
Protecting our shared cultural treasures: the Reviewing Committee in action23/07/2025 10:20:00
The RCEWA Annual Report for 2024-25 is now live – read below for more information on their work over the past year and the unique objects they considered.
Major new project to improve access to creativity and culture for children and young people in Nottingham19/06/2025 13:20:00
Young people, aged 0 – 24 will benefit from The Child Friendly Creative City programme, which launched in Nottingham yesterday (18 June) thanks to £550,000 National Lottery Place Partnership funding. The project also includes match funding from partnering organisations, bringing the total to £1.5 million.
£275,000 Place Partnership Fund awarded to Poplar youth club to transform creative health services for young people29/05/2025 13:20:00
Three Tower Hamlets-based organisations have been awarded a £275,000 National Lottery Place Partnership Grant for an ambitious new project tackling youth health inequality across the borough.
Major research programme highlights creativity is at the heart of young people’s mental health and wellbeing22/05/2025 13:20:00
A unique, peer-led creative research programme, commissioned by Arts Council England, has given hundreds of young people from around the country the chance to have their say on supporting and improving their mental health.
Leading the Crowd: creativity and culture attracts private investment19/05/2025 09:10:00
We’ve published a new report called ‘Leading the Crowd’ – showing the important role that public investment in England’s arts and cultural sector plays in attracting further income from private investors and earned sources.
Arts Council England announces over £2million in repayable grants via pilot Incentivising Touring scheme02/05/2025 15:25:00
Today we announce over £2 million in repayable grants for eight dance and theatre producers to tour productions for the first time including Fiddler on the Roof (Regent’s Park Open Air Theatre), Dear England (National Theatre Productions and JAS Theatricals) and Top Hat (Kenny Wax Productions and Jonathan Church Theatre Productions).
Arts, culture and creativity to have central role in VE and VJ Day commemorations25/04/2025 13:20:00
Arts centres, libraries and museums across the country are set to have a central role in the 80th anniversaries of VE and VJ Day, thanks to a £2 million investment by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) to be managed by Arts Council England.
Culture generates £700,000 boost for the Isle of Wight16/04/2025 10:20:00
Creative Island and partners will lead a transformative programme of cultural activity on the isle in 2025 and 2026.