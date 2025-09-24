£1.3 million for Swindon Culture Collective will transform festival town

A new two-year programme is set to transform the festival town of Swindon into a thriving cultural hub with more creative opportunities for the local community.

The initiative, ‘Be More Swindon’, is led by not-for-profit organisation Swindon Culture Collective CIC. The £1.3 million overall funding package includes £600,000 from Arts Council England’s National Lottery Place Partnership Fund, along with support from Swindon Borough Council and over 100 local artists and partners.

Over the next two years, the programme will:

Launch new cultural events and festivals;

Reimagine public spaces for arts and culture;

Offer training and career pathways for local creative talent;

Expand access to the arts in schools, communities, and care settings.

Team members at Create Studios, Swindon. Image credit Create Studios.

In total, £770,000 has been pledged by local partners including Prime Theatre, Swindon Music Service, Network Rail, and South Swindon Parish Council, with £312,000 coming from the UK Shared Prosperity Fund via Swindon Borough Council.

The plans have been shaped by the local community, helping to bring the town’s cultural offer to new audiences. “As a council, we are committed to the life-enhancing power of art - and also recognise its role in economic growth and regeneration,” notes Cllr Marina Strinkovsky, Cabinet Member for Placemaking and Planning at Swindon Borough Council.

To help lead the town’s cultural development, Swindon Borough Council has also created a new leadership role to support the programme, appointing Kate Wyatt as Head of Culture, Heritage, Arts and Special Events. This reflects the council’s commitment to culture as a key part of Swindon’s regeneration and future growth.

Click here for the full press release