£1.35 million funding boost to drive growth of visitor economy in North East and West Midlands

The visitor economy in the North East and the West Midlands is receiving a £1.35 million funding boost over the next year to help the regions attract even more tourists and investment to the UK.

The new funding, announced during English Tourism Week, will support the government's ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors a year to the UK by 2030, as part of the Plan for Change.

The new funding, announced during English Tourism Week, will support the government’s ambition to welcome 50 million international visitors a year to the UK by 2030, as part of the Plan for Change.

The British tourism industry is worth £58 billion to the economy and employs millions of people around the country. But for the sector to keep growing it is crucial that all its different elements - from transport and accommodation to culture and sport events - are working together as efficiently as possible.

That is why the government has been working to improve the management of destinations across England so they can attract more visitors who stay for longer, and bring in more investment and opportunities to their areas.

As part of this, two regional pilot programmes have been running in the North East and West Midlands called Destination Development Partnerships (DDPs). The programmes have been looking at how we make it easier for people to visit those regions and enjoy a range of things to do when they are there, including great places to eat, shop and stay.

The pilots have already shown how a cross-regional approach can support the growth of the visitor economy by attracting more investment in attractions, hotels and connectivity, creating jobs and by marketing regions outside of London as destinations in their own right.

The government is now providing an extra £1.35 million of support so the pilots can operate for another year before assessing whether to roll the scheme out more widely. The extension will provide an opportunity to keep testing how a regional approach to managing the visitor economy can help drive visitor numbers, increase spending and create jobs.

Tourism Minister Sir Chris Bryant said:

I want our tourism industry - and all the brilliant people who work in it - to thrive and to continue to attract millions of visitors to the UK each year. To achieve this we have to make sure that regions across England have the support they need so they can better market their areas to tourists and attract more investment and events. That’s why I’m delighted we are providing an extra £1.35 million over the next year so our Destination Development Partnerships can keep paving the way for an even brighter future for our visitor economy.

VisitEngland CEO Patricia Yates said:

This extension and further funding are testament to the success of the Destination Development Partnership (DDP) pilots in the West Midlands and the North East. It also demonstrates the central role that the DDP pilots, developed and supported by VisitEngland, have been playing in growing regional economies to deliver jobs and opportunities for local people, communities, and businesses. These destination partnerships are ensuring that the West Midlands and the North East continue to be compelling destinations for both domestic and international visitors, as well as great places to live and work, now and in the future.

The DDP programme is as much about providing high-quality destinations for Brits who want to holiday in the UK as it is about attracting more international visitors.

Since the launch of the pilot in 2022, 11 new attractions have opened in the North East with a combined investment value of £13 million, alongside 60 new bars and restaurants. The pilot, run by the Newcastle Gateshead Initiative (NGI), has played a vital role in the completion of these projects by providing crucial data and information that boosted investor confidence and contributed to the scaling of investments.

North East Mayor Kim McGuinness said:

The North East is home to stunning landscapes, vibrant cities and bustling market towns, award-winning coastlines and beautiful countryside, all packed with world-class arts and culture - it’s why people in our region are so proud to call the North East home. However, our region currently receives the lowest number of domestic and international visitors in England. As Mayor, I’m determined to change that and double the size of our visitor economy over the next decade, creating more jobs and opportunity, and attracting investment into our towns and cities. To achieve that we need to shout louder and showcase our region. Working with the Government and NGI, that’s exactly what we will do - so more people discover what the North East has to offer and our region can stand tall on the national and international stage.

The West Midlands has also seen positive results, with the value of the region’s visitor economy increasing by 15% to £16.3 billion and more jobs than ever (143,988) supported by tourism since its DDP pilot, run by the West Midlands Growth Company (WMGC), was launched in 2023. By September 2024, the pilot had generated £10 million through attracting business conferences and nearly £4 million from major sporting events for the region.

West Midlands Mayor Richard Parker said: