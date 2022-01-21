Nuclear Decommissioning Authority
£1.3million competition launched to find next Telexistence technology
A cross-industry competition to find cutting-edge Telexistence technology has moved to the next phase with up to £1.3million funding available.
The Telexistence programme is a joint initiative between the Nuclear Decommissioning Authority (NDA), Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA) and Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL).
It aims to develop and demonstrate innovative technologies and novel solutions that allow a human operator to perform complex tasks and operate equipment from a safe distance.
As part of phase 2 of the competition, applicants will now be able to submit proposals that could be awarded up to £400,000 each. It will also be open to applicants from the first round of the competition.
Three focus areas have been set which must be included in entry proposals:
- Haptics
- Robotics
- Telepresence
Entrants will then be asked to focus on one case theme in which to apply their technology, including Specialist Nuclear Decommissioning Tasks, Explosive Ordnance Disposal and Defence and Security Medical applications.
Those who make it through to the next stage will have to develop and demonstrate their proposals.
Andrew Gray, Innovation Delivery Manager at the NDA, yesterday said:
“We’re excited to be working alongside DASA, on the Telexistence phase 2 competition and building on the great results from phase 1.
“Advancing these technologies and our knowledge of what is possible through the Telexistence competition, will help us deliver our decommissioning mission in different ways while ensuring humans are away from harm.
“We’re looking forward to seeing what creative solutions are put forward by the supply chain.”
Submission deadline: Midday on Wednesday 6 April 2022.
Do you have an innovative idea? Read the Competition Document now and submit your idea
