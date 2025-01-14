Welsh Government
£1.4 million is now available for the Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme
More than £1 million of Welsh Government funding is being made available to boost the marine, fisheries and aquaculture industry in Wales.
The scheme aims to ensure sustainable growth in the sector and help coastal communities prosper.
The £1.4 million is available from £700,000 revenue and £700,000 capital. The application window will remain open for 10 weeks, closing on 24th March. A wide range of activities can be supported through the scheme under 11 separate categories.
Activities include, but are not limited to:
- Funding to increase the potential of aquaculture sites and equipment on vessels aimed at reducing emissions and increasing energy efficiency;
- Professional advice for businesses ranging from marine environment sustainability to business and marketing plans;
- Applicants could also apply for funding for optional health and safety items on board vessels or land based.
The last funding round provided grants for a variety of projects including items such as ice machines, ice flakers, weighing scales, cool boxes for fishers, vessel modifications to improve energy efficiency, and marine evidence gathering projects.
Deputy First Minister with responsibility for Climate Change and Rural Affairs, Huw Irranca-Davies, yesterday said:
The Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme is designed to create opportunities within the marine environment, coastal communities and sustainable seafood across the whole supply chain, from production to processing and marketing.
Our aquaculture, marine and fisheries sector brings many important benefits. It provides a low carbon, high-quality protein food source, which can support future food security, and can also deliver high skilled jobs.
A broad range of activities can be supported, and I’d encourage those with an interest to make use of the funding – to seek opportunities for growth, diversification and innovation and use the scheme to build a more prosperous, fairer and greener Wales.
The maximum grant award per application is £100,000 with the minimum grant award being £500.
There is free, independent support for applicants available through a Welsh Fisheries Animateur Pilot project funded by Welsh Government in collaboration with the Welsh Fisherman's Association. To access this support applicants can contact The Fisheries Animateur by phone 01736 362782, text 07864087119 or email info@fishinganimateur.co.uk.
Applicants must be registered with Rural Payments Wales (RPW) Online, where the application and claims processes can be found.
General funding round window 2 (Welsh Marine and Fisheries Scheme): guidance | GOV.WALES
