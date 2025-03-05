£1.5 billion to restore pride in Britain's neighbourhoods

The government has announced £1.5 billion funding for 75 selected communities through the Plan for Neighbourhoods.

Turning the tide on a decade of decline, £1.5bn funding will foster stronger, better connected and healthier communities across the UK.

High streets, local parks, youth clubs, cultural venues, libraries and health and wellbeing services in scope of regeneration, creating local growth and opportunities through new Plan for Neighbourhoods.

New neighbourhood boards across the 75 selected communities will bring together residents and businesses to decide how to spend the money in their area.

The latest step in the government’s ambitious Plan for Change, kickstarting national renewal, taking back control of our streets and putting more money in local people’s pockets

Local people to see their high streets revived, community hubs saved and public services transformed and strengthened through the Plan for Neighbourhoods, announced yesterday.

£1.5 billion to be handed to towns across the UK to tackle deprivation and turbocharge growth as every area joins the decade of national renewal committed to in our Plan for Change.

A total of 75 areas will each receive up to £20 million of funding and support over the next decade through the plan, with ministers vowing it will help transform “left behind” areas by unleashing their full potential by investing in delivering improved vital community services from education, health and employment, to tackling local issues like crime. Transformation will be holistic, long-term, and sustainable to deliver meaningful change in the day-to-day lives of local people.

Communities across the four nations from Scunthorpe in England, Irvine in Scotland, Wrexham in Wales, and Coleraine and Derry~Londonderry in Northern Ireland are among the areas set to benefit.

This is the latest step in the government’s ambitious Plan for Change missions to grow the UK economy, deliver safer streets and create opportunities for everyone.

The Plan for Neighbourhoods doubles the scope of the types of projects that can benefit and is now fully aligned with the government’s long-term Plan for Change missions: breaking down barriers to opportunity and kickstarting economic growth.

Deputy Prime Minister and Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, Angela Rayner yesterday said:

“For years, too many neighbourhoods have been starved of investment, despite their potential to thrive and grow. Communities across the UK have so much to offer – rich cultural capital, unique heritage but most of all, an understanding of their own neighbourhood. “We will do things differently, our fully funded Plan for Neighbourhoods puts local people in the driving seat of their potential, having control of where the Whitehall cash goes – what issues they want to tackle, where they want to regenerate and what growth they want turbocharge.”

Minister for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris yesterday said:

“When our local neighbourhoods thrive, the rest of the country thrives too. That’s why we are empowering communities to take control of their futures and create the regeneration and growth they want to see. “Our Plan for Neighbourhoods we will deliver long-term funding that will bolster that inner community spirit in us all and relight the fires in corners of the UK that have for too long been left fighting for survival. “This, along with our ambitious reforms to streamline the planning system, devolve powers and strengthen workers’ rights, will help get places and people thriving once again.”

In each area, the government will help set up a new ‘Neighbourhood Board’, bringing together residents, local businesses, and grassroots campaigners to draw up and implement a new vision for their neighbourhood. Mayors will have a formal role in town boards allowing local people to take advantage of the powers devolved from Westminster.

Each board will decide how to spend up to £20 million – they can choose from options ranging from repairs to pavements and high streets, to setting up community grocers providing low-cost alternatives when shopping for essentials, as well as co-operatives or even neighbourhood watches.

By creating thriving places, strengthening communities, and empowering people to take back control, areas can now drive forward their own priorities.

Through our ambitious devolution plans already underway, creating the greatest shift in power from Whitehall to local areas across England – change and growth for every corner of the country is already being seen. Leaders with skin in the game are finally able to take the lead on decision making, tackling the issues that matter to voters, breaking down barriers to opportunity and boosting economic growth.

Further information

The Plan for Neighbourhoods delivers on the commitments made to these deprived communities from the previous administration’s Long-Term Plan for Towns, which it was confirmed at the 2024 Autumn Budget would be retained and reformed.

Ministers have also published a list of regeneration powers that communities will be encouraged to use, like the power to save pubs by listing them as community assets, and the use of respect orders to tackle repeat offenders.

Funding will be released from April 2025 with delivery investment commencing in 2026, and areas included in the Plan for Neighbourhoods were chosen after considering key factors including rates of deprivation and healthy life expectancy.

All 75 areas receiving funding are as follows:

Scotland:

Arbroath

Elgin

Kirkwall (Orkney Islands)

Peterhead

Dumfries

Irvine

Kilmarnock

Clydebank

Coatbridge

Greenock

Wales:

Barry

Wrexham

Rhyl

Cwmbrân

Merthyr Tydfil

Northern Ireland:

Derry~Londonderry

Coleraine

North East:

Blyth

Darlington

Eston

Hartlepool

Jarrow

Spennymoor

Washington

North West:

Accrington

Ashton-Under-Lyne

Burnley

Chadderton

Darwen

Farnworth

Heywood

Kirkby

Leigh

Nelson

Newton-le-Willows

Rawtenstall

Runcorn

Yorkshire and the Humber:

Barnsley

Castleford

Dewsbury

Doncaster

Keighley

Rotherham

Scarborough

Scunthorpe

Grimsby

East Midlands:

Boston

Carlton

Chesterfield

Clifton (Notts)

Kirkby-in-Ashfield

Mansfield

Newark-on-Trent

Spalding

Worksop

Skegness

West Midlands:

Bedworth

Bilston

Darlaston

Dudley

Royal Sutton Coldfield

Smethwick

East of England:

Canvey Island

Clacton-on-Sea

Great Yarmouth

King’s Lynn

Thetford

Wisbech

Harlow

South East:

Bexhill-on-Sea

Eastbourne

Hastings

Ramsgate

Ryde

South West: