£1.5m for safe and warm hubs across Wales
£1.5m has been announced by the Welsh Government to support and expand safe and warm places for people of all ages to access within local communities.
The hubs, which are across Wales, provide spaces for people to be able to socialise and access services and advice over the coming months.
These have been variously referred to as Warm Hubs, Warm Welcome Centres, Warm Spaces, Croeso Cynnes and Cosy Corners.
The funding builds on what is already on offer at hubs in communities and will help support centres in several ways, ranging from offering refreshments and food, to funding additional opening hours, for activities such as exercise and art or to learn new skills.
These are inviting, open and inclusive places which are available for all in the community to benefit, with the focus being on identifying and delivering to local need.
The £1.5m will be distributed to local authorities, through the Welsh Local Government Association, for a range of venues including in the statutory and voluntary sectors such as faith, sport and community venues.
This investment is part of the wider Welsh Government package of support for people across Wales including the Discretionary Assistance Fund, Single Advice Fund Services, and Fuel Vouchers Scheme.
Over 850 spaces were established across Wales during late 2022 and early 2023, providing support to over 117,000 people. This funding helps build on that.
Social Justice Secretary, Jane Hutt said:
The £1.5m I am announcing today will help ensure there will continue to be places for people to go in local communities across Wales.
They will support individuals and families, bringing people together and helping to combat issues such as loneliness and offer advice including on dealing with the cost-of-living, eligibility and accessing benefits.
I have seen the important role these hubs have to play in the makeup of local areas, welcoming people of all ages and backgrounds. I am pleased we are providing funding which will help build on what we have previously provided, and which will see them continue to offer their important services for the benefit of the people they serve.
Councillor Lis Burnett, Welsh Local Government Association Presiding Member said:
We are grateful to the Welsh Government for providing this funding which will help to ensure that these vital spaces are maintained.
These hubs have provided a lifeline for many residents and families right across Wales. I’m pleased that this funding will enable councils to continue to deliver these spaces alongside the range of other support delivered locally. I would advise any residents who would like to find out more to get in touch with their local authority.
David Barclay, Warm Welcome Campaign Director, said:
The Warm Welcome Campaign’s ambition is for everyone to find a place of connection in their community. These spaces are a lifeline for people, and we’re delighted that the Welsh Government is investing £1.5m to expand its support for inclusive, warm, welcoming, and safe spaces right across Wales.
We know the demand for these hubs will be high and we look forward to working with the Welsh Government in raising awareness of these vital spaces.
To find out more about hubs in your area please contact your relevant local authority.
