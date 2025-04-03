Welsh Government
£1.5m to support families on lower incomes
Funding is now available to help organisations work together to address child poverty across Wales.
Applications are open for the Welsh Government’s £1.5m Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant, which funds organisations to form and improve collaborative working arrangements to address child poverty.
Previous funding is already making a difference in communities where families now shape their own services. In Rhondda Cynon Taf, the Trivallis housing association's 'Rise Strong' project has worked directly with local families who know best what help they need and how it should be delivered.
Cae Fardre residents, who previously had no community space, have created a thriving hub where families now access practical support including budget cooking classes and regular social activities.
In Penrhys, the focus has been on rebuilding community spirit, with families coming together to create art and learn media and costume-making skills, staging a fashion show using recycled materials. The grant has enabled children and community members to enjoy events and activities that would not have happened otherwise, paving the way for the revival of the Penrhys Carnival.
Jen O’Hara Jakeway, Head of Community Involvement at Trivallis, said
The funding has helped families come together to share ideas and find ways to build on their strengths to make a difference in their own communities. Being alongside them as they take the lead and drive that change has taught us so much about the potential in our communities
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
This funding puts resources directly where they make the greatest difference to families on lower incomes. We're determined to do all we can to prevent people from going into poverty and help those who need support the most.
Since 2022, we've invested nearly £5bn in schemes which help people access their entitlements and help put money back into people's pockets by boosting incomes and strengthening financial support. Our Child Poverty Strategy sets out actions to tackle poverty, including delivering more community-based opportunities for play, sports, youth activities and access to arts and culture for children and families.
Public and third sector organisations can apply for up to £25,000 for community and local projects, or up to £125,000 for regional initiatives spanning multiple local authorities.
Applications close on 13 April.
