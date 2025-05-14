Welsh Government
£1.5million funding boost for 25 projects to tackle child poverty across Wales
The Welsh Government has awarded more than £1.5million to 25 organisations working with families in poverty across Wales. These projects will improve how services work together, focusing on practical solutions to help lift children out of poverty and create better opportunities for their futures.
The funding, from the Child Poverty Innovation and Supporting Communities Grant, will connect services better so families can more easily find the support they need.
Abergele Community Action will work with young people who face exclusion from opportunities. Their programme offers job skills and personal development, giving these young people a chance to build better futures.
In Powys, a project will look at ways to tackle rural poverty challenges and develop practical solutions tailored to the communities.
National Youth Arts Wales will provide free creative workshops to young people in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent.
Chief Executive of National Youth Arts Wales, Evan Dawson, said:
Every young person in Wales has the right to flourish through inspirational cultural opportunities, boosting their wellbeing, education and future careers. This grant from the Welsh Government will bring together local and national partners to deliver creative experiences for young people in Torfaen and Blaenau Gwent, areas with some of the highest levels of child poverty and the least access to the arts in Wales.
We know the arts are transformative. They spark creativity, build confidence, strengthen wellbeing, and open up real opportunities. This project supports the aims of the Child Poverty Strategy for Wales and will help create lasting change for young people in these communities.
The Welsh Government has invested over £7billion between 2022 and 2026 in interventions which reduce costs and maximise the incomes of families and keep money in the pockets of Welsh citizens.
This grant funding is part of the Welsh Government's continued efforts to help households struggling with poverty across Wales in 2025 to 2026.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
Every child deserves the best start in life, and addressing child poverty remains our absolute priority. We're committed to breaking down the barriers poverty creates and expanding opportunities for our children.
By investing directly in organisations who support families in poverty across Wales, we're ensuring this funding reaches those who need it most. We will continue to do everything in our power to prevent poverty and provide meaningful support to those facing the toughest challenges.
