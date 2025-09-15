1.6 million Brits hit switch on their landline or broadband provider

Millions of customers have switched landline or broadband provider using One Touch Switch process since it launched a year ago - more than the total who saw Beyonce on the Cowboy Carter tour or snagged Oasis tickets this year, according to Ofcom analysis

One year since ‘One Touch Switch’ process launched – and more than 300 providers are now offering the simple service

Switching landline or broadband has never been easier, with customers able to switch without the hassle of having to speak to their current provider

New figures show multitudes of customers have benefited so far, with people urged to check their contract status to see if they can switch and save

One Touch Switch allows simple switching for broadband and landline customers, regardless of which network they are with. Under a ‘one touch’ process, customers now only have to contact their new provider, who will manage the whole switch, triggering vital switching implications to be sent to the customer – meaning there’s no need to contact the old provider.

Since 2015, people have been able to switch between providers on Openreach’s network – such as BT and Sky. But Ofcom’s rules mean that all landline and broadband customers now benefit from the same, simple process. So, with more new fibre networks available covering millions of homes, whether you are with Virgin or an altnet like Community Fibre or Hyperoptic, you can now switch seamlessly.

One Touch Switch is also delivering significant benefits to customers. One of those benefits is no longer having to pay notice-period charges beyond the switch date, as the providers must now coordinate the switch over date. This can save both time and money, as people do not need to coordinate this themselves. And providers must also compensate customers if there’s a delay to the start of the new service, or if they are left without a connection for more than one working day.

Simpler switching

New Ofcom analysis reveals that since One Touch Switch was launched a year ago, more than 1.6 customers have switched landline or broadband provider. That’s more people than saw Beyonce on her Cowboy Carter tour (1.5 million) [1] or got Oasis tickets (1.4 million) [2].

Simpler switching is also encouraging competition. More than 300 providers are signed up to One Touch Switch, making it easier for customers to shop around for a better deal.

Cristina Luna Esteban, Ofcom’s Telecoms Policy Director for Networks and Communications, said: “It’s never been simpler to switch, so we’re pleased that millions of customers have taken advantage of One Touch Switch in the last year and got themselves a new deal.

“But there are still many customers who are out of contract and could be missing out on savings. So, we’re urging people to check their contract, compare the offers out there and if changing provider gives them the best deal to switch and save.”

How does One Touch Switch work?

The first thing you should do is contact the provider you wish to switch to. They will be able to explain the steps you need to follow and will organise the switch on your behalf.

You will simply need to provide them with a few details including your address and the name of your current provider. These details will be matched against your current provider’s records, who will immediately send you important information to consider in deciding whether to go ahead with the switch.

If you decide to go ahead with the switch, the new provider will arrange this for your preferred switching date where technically possible. On the day of the switch, once your new service has been confirmed to be working correctly, your new provider will notify your old provider to cease your existing service and you should not be charged for any notice period charges beyond this date. Any loss of service that occurs during a switch should not be longer than one working day.

Savings to be had for out-of-contract customers

Many customers may be able to significantly reduce their bills by shopping around and signing up to a better deal – either from another provider, or by re-contracting with their current provider.

Ofcom data shows that 36% of customers who take fixed broadband and landline as a combined package and 32% of those on a combined broadband, landline and pay-TV deal were out of contract at the end of June 2024. Their bills were 18% and 16% higher respectively than in-contract customers.

