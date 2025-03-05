£1.6bn extra unlocked for Welsh public services as budget passes

The Senedd has approved the Welsh Budget 2025-26, releasing £1.6bn of extra funding for the NHS, councils, schools and public transport, benefitting people and communities throughout Wales.

In total, the Budget sets out £26bn of spending commitments with substantial increases across all government departments.

More than £3bn of capital funding will be allocated in 2025-26 to upgrade vital equipment in the NHS and schools and to build new homes, modernise public transport and support economic growth.

Cabinet Secretary for Finance Mark Drakeford said:

Passing this budget is a significant moment for Wales - it unlocks a real uplift in funding for the services that matter most to people, after some very tough years. We have secured a financial package that will strengthen our NHS, reduce waiting times, support schools and help communities across Wales thrive, making a real difference to people’s lives.

Key investments include:

more than £600m extra for the NHS and social care, supporting efforts to reduce waiting times and improve mental health and women's health services

an extra £50m to expand Flying Start childcare for two-year-olds throughout Wales and increase the hourly rate to £6.40

£81m extra to build social housing to tackle homelessness

more than £100m boost to education

£181.6m to improve rail services, including modernising the Core Valley Lines

£15m to fund a £1 single bus fare scheme for young people under 21

funding to create a £120m local authority road and pavement repair scheme

£25m for a road improvement fund to improve the strategic road network which will enable us to improve 100km of the network and reduce and prevent potholes

£335m support for businesses, including a sixth year of rates relief for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses

a guaranteed 3.8% funding floor in the local government settlement

The budget will come into effect from April 2025.