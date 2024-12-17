Welsh Government
|Printable version
£1.7 million to support families and individuals facing food poverty
Families and individuals across Wales struggling with the cost of food will receive vital support this winter through £1.7 million of additional funding from the Welsh Government. This funding will provide help to those most in need and back community projects working to prevent and tackle food poverty in the longer term.
The funding will:
- provide emergency food aid by helping local groups to store and distribute food to people who need it most, while also addressing the underlying causes of food poverty
- support FareShare Cymru by purchasing equipment to store and deliver fresh food during the winter months and running food education activities to help low-income families and individuals manage rising costs
- strengthen food partnerships in every local authority area in Wales, helping them to address local needs and ensure resources reach those facing the greatest challenges
The Wales-wide funding will be announced today at Cegin Hedyn community kitchen in Carmarthen. Cegin Hedyn, a Pay What You Can Canteen and Community Kitchen, is part of a network of organisations tackling food poverty, and works with Carmarthenshire Food Partnership, Bwyd Sir Gâr Food.
Bwyd Sir Gâr works closely with groups and initiatives across the region to provide targeted support to those who need it most.
Cegin Hedyn ensures that everyone can have access to fresh, organic, seasonal produce, with produce being grown steps away in their Community Allotment. Bwyd Sir Gâr Food has also been providing vegetables, grown at Bremenda Isaf farm in Llanarthne, to Cegin Hedyn and has been offering mentoring and support to the volunteers at the allotment.
Cegin Hedyn is run by chef Deri Reed. He said:
This funding is a lifeline for communities like ours, ensuring that we can continue to provide fresh, nutritious meals to those who need them most while building a more sustainable and inclusive food system. At Cegin Hedyn, we believe in the power of food to bring people together and create positive change.
This support will help us expand our reach, grow more organic produce locally, and strengthen the food partnerships that make a real difference in tackling food poverty in Carmarthenshire and beyond.
Food Sense Wales works closely with Bwyd Sir Gâr and Food Partnerships across Wales to help create sustainable solutions to enable everyone to enjoy healthy and sustainable food.
Katie Palmer from Food Sense Wales said:
By strengthening its support for food partnerships across Wales, the Welsh Government is recognising the importance of building resilience in local food systems, both in terms of diversifying local supply chains, and by building and organising assets and civil society in a way that is unique to the needs of the local community.
The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, said:
No one should have to worry about how they’re going to put food on the table. As a government, we are committed to tackling food poverty and ensuring support reaches those who need it most.
This new £1.7 million package of funding will provide both local relief to those struggling with food costs and lay the groundwork for longer-term solutions to prevent food poverty. By supporting emergency aid, food education, and local partnerships, we are addressing this crisis from all angles.
Local food partnerships are vital in this effort. They work with inspiring projects, like Cegin Hedyn, which not only provides meals for people, but also brings people together and supports the wider community. Their efforts show what can be achieved when local groups and wider networks come together to support those most in need.
The additional funding builds on the £2.8 million the Welsh Government has already allocated to help address food poverty this year, and brings the total to more than £24 million invested in this area since 2019.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/17-million-support-families-and-individuals-facing-food-poverty
