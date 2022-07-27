Welsh Government
£1.98 million Welsh Government investment sees flagship research and development centre open in Welshpool
A flagship research and development centre has opened in Welshpool thanks to a £1.98 million investment by the Welsh Government, Economy Minister Vaughan Gething has announced today.
Automotive manufacturer YASA Ltd will significantly expand its operations from the new centre, based at Offa’s Dyke Business Park, creating up to 40 new jobs.
YASA, a leading manufacturer of advanced electric motors and motor controllers for hybrid and electric vehicles, anticipates it will almost treble its workforce at its new base.
The building, which has been constructed by mid-Wales building contractors Pave Aways, will include rooms designed for high velocity impacts which will stress test motors.
YASA, which will lease the new building, is already an important employer in Welshpool, employing 15 highly qualified engineers.
Today’s announcement is a clear demonstration of commitment to the workforce and the local area.
Chris Harris, the CEO of YASA, said:
We have been operating in Welshpool since 2016 and it continues to be a hub of engineering talent for us.
We’re excited to be accelerating YASA’s recruitment efforts in the area by growing our power electronics team and proud to be moving into this flagship research and development centre to support local growth and retain specialist talent.
Pave Aways’ managing director Steven Owen said:
We are delighted to have delivered yet another flagship building for the Welsh Government on this business park. As well as building the foundation for YASA to grow its business, it has also benefitted the Welsh economy as we utilised businesses within in our local supply chain wherever possible.
Economy Minister Vaughan Gething said:
As we recover from Coronavirus we want to see our businesses grow, succeed and flourish in an economy that is more prosperous, fair and green than ever before.
I am delighted our support in delivering new premises for YASA is strengthening the business landscape in Welshpool and creating so many quality jobs at an important employer in the area. Today’s news is a welcome boost to the local economy and a real show of commitment in the skills and commitment of the workforce. Wider benefits will also be felt in the area as a locally-based building firm is constructing YASA’s new facility.
We are committed to supporting Welsh businesses as we rebuild and reconstruct our economy and this announcement is a clear demonstration of that.
Original article link: https://gov.wales/198-million-welsh-government-investment-sees-flagship-research-and-development-centre-open
