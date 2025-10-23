£10 million boost to protect Muslim communities

Mosques and Muslim faith centres across the UK will benefit from an additional £10 million in security funding to protect them from hate crime and attacks.

Increased support for Muslim communities after rise in religious hate crimes

£10 million uplift to provide vital security measures including CCTV, alarm systems and secure fencing

Funding forms part of government’s Plan for Change to create safer streets across Britain

Mosques and Muslim faith centres across the UK will benefit from an additional £10 million in security funding to protect them from hate crime and attacks, the Prime Minister announced today.

The new investment will provide vital security measures including CCTV, alarm systems, secure fencing and security personnel services. It demonstrates the government’s commitment to ensuring Muslim communities get the protection they need and deserve.

The funding boost to the Protective Security for Mosques Scheme follows the Prime Minister’s visit to Peacehaven Mosque in East Sussex today, which was targeted in an arson attack on 4th October. The Scheme protects mosques, Muslim community centres and Muslim faith schools that have experienced or are vulnerable to hate crime.

This additional £10 million funding means more sites can be protected and builds on the £29.4 million already available this year for mosques and Muslim faith schools.

Recent months have seen concerning attacks on mosques. During last summer’s violent disorder, mosques in Southport, Hull and Sunderland were targeted, causing significant distress to local communities.

The most recent hate crime statistics show that anti-Muslim hate crimes rose by 19% in the year ending March 2025, and 44% of all religious hate crimes targeted Muslims.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer said:

“Britain is a proud and tolerant country. Attacks on any community are attacks on our entire nation and our values. This funding will provide Muslim communities with the protection they need and deserve, allowing them to live in peace and safety.

“I want a Britain built for all and my government is committed to delivering safer streets for everyone - and that means protecting places of worship from those who seek to divide us through hate and violence.”

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said:

“The attack on the Peacehaven Mosque was an appalling crime, that could easily have led to an even more devastating outcome.

“I am proud of this country because of the rights we all have to follow the faith of our choosing, and to live free from hatred and fear.

“That right must be defended. Violence and intimidation directed at any community or faith are attacks on us all. We must stand together against those who seek to divide us.”

CEO, British Muslim Trust, Akeela Ahmed said:

“Freedom of religious belief and practice is a cornerstone of British values. Everyone deserves to live their life peacefully and without the threat of fear and intimidation simply for being who they are.

“Sadly, this is not the case for too many members of our Muslim communities. They have become fearful and apprehensive as their Mosques, places dedicated to faith, love and peace, have been vandalised, set on fire and worshippers abused and assaulted.

“We welcome the announcement of this funding which will play a key role in helping members of Britain’s Muslim communities feel the safety and reassurance they need and deserve.”