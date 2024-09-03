Welsh Government
|Printable version
£10 million for community-driven energy projects to power Wales’s green future
Welsh Government unveils new grant scheme to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems.
The Welsh Government has today announced a new £10 million capital grant scheme to support the development of Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES) across Wales. This initiative is a key part of delivering Wales’s goal of generating 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035 while empowering communities to take control of their energy futures.
The grant scheme is open to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). Applicants are encouraged to develop innovative projects that integrate local energy generation, storage, and infrastructure, making energy systems more efficient and delivering tangible local benefits, including lower energy costs.
The Cabinet Secretary for the Economy and Energy, Ken Skates, said:
This £10 million grant scheme is pivotal in our efforts to decarbonise Wales’s energy supply and ensure the benefits of this transition are felt within our communities.
With energy costs contributing to the current cost of living crisis, these projects can reduce the need for large scale energy infrastructure and develop a more resilient local energy system.
Through deploying SLES projects across Wales, the Welsh Government will gain invaluable insights into the scale of benefits that can be secured for communities. This learning will help Ynni Cymru refine and expand these systems to maximise their impact across the nation.
Mr Skates added:
I strongly encourage interested parties to seize this opportunity and apply for the funding. Together, we can lead the way to a greener, fairer Wales.
Established by Welsh Government in 2023, the Ynni Cymru programme’s aim is to ensure that energy generation benefits are retained locally, promoting community ownership of integrated renewable energy assets as a central strategy in the transition to a low-carbon economy.
For more information on how to apply, go to Ynni Cymru: capital grant funding programme 2024 to 2025.
Original article link: https://www.gov.wales/10-million-community-driven-energy-projects-power-waless-green-future
Latest News from
Welsh Government
"Don’t Buy It — Benthyg It!"03/09/2024 09:05:00
This Zero Waste Week (2-6 September 2024), Benthyg Cymru is championing the ‘borrow, don’t buy’ movement. Benthyg (ben-thig), meaning "to borrow or lend" in Welsh, perfectly captures the spirit of what we’re encouraging this September.
Over £4.3 million for community projects in Wales02/09/2024 14:05:00
A church in Swansea, a football club in Denbighshire and volunteer centre in Powys are among the 38 projects to receive a share of more than £4.3million support from the Welsh Government.
Major conservation works underway at historic Tintern Abbey02/09/2024 11:05:00
The first phase of conservation works to the chapels at the iconic Tintern Abbey has begun, Cadw has announced.
Cabinet Secretary welcomes new course addressing dog attacks on livestock in Wales29/08/2024 10:10:00
The Welsh Government has worked in partnership with pet charity Blue Cross and the police in Wales to tackle dog attacks on livestock.
Vacant building transformed into high-end office and retail units in Swansea29/08/2024 09:10:00
The Princess Quarter development is transforming a vacant, disused building into high-quality retail and office spaces in the heart of Swansea city centre.
Ken Skates: securing rail safety upgrades will mean 50% more services and ‘real transport choice’28/08/2024 14:10:00
Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates today confirmed plans that will enable a major rail capacity boost on the North Wales Mainline in 2026.
Out of this world collections at Pembroke Dock Museum27/08/2024 14:05:00
Pembroke Dock Heritage Centre, which tells the story of the town including its part in the creation of the iconic Millennium Falcon for Star Wars in 1979, is going from strength to strength thanks to the dedication and commitment of its volunteers and trustees.
Learn a new skill this September - free Welsh lessons for young people and teachers26/08/2024 10:15:00
Welsh Government’s free language lessons continue to transform the lives of young people and teachers.