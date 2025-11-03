£10 million for cutting edge tech to help futureproof England’s electric vehicle chargepoint supply and keep drivers moving

Companies have until 25 March 2026 to apply for the funding.

New cutting-edge technology, backed by £10 million of government funding announced today (3 November 2025), will allow electric vehicle (EV) charging devices to operate without large grid connections or even off-grid.

Support will help overcome grid constraint challenges and enable more chargers to be rolled out on the strategic road network (England’s motorways and major A-roads), including in more rural areas across the country, giving drivers the confidence they need to make long distance journeys in EVs.

Private operators are invited to apply for a share of the funding which will be used to develop innovative energy sources and technologies enabling existing energy supplies to go further.

Solutions could include combinations of renewable energy sources such as solar, alongside energy storage systems like batteries, to avoid the need for expensive grid upgrades at ‘harder-to-power’ locations.

The solution will be targeted at hard-to-treat, grid-constrained sites where high costs or long timescales would otherwise delay chargepoint provision.

Minister for Aviation, Maritime and Decarbonisation Minister, Keir Mather said:

We’re powering up the future of driving with £10 million for cutting-edge tech to get more chargepoints on motorways and major A-roads. With over 25,000 drivers already switching to electric thanks to our discounts of up to £3,750, we’re backing British innovation, boosting jobs and making EV travel easier than ever.

To be considered for funding, projects must enable at least 12 EVs to access ultra-rapid charging, which can deliver around 120 to 145 miles of range in just 15 minutes for a typical EV – that’s enough power to drive from Birmingham to York.

Apply for the funding

Companies have until 25 March 2026 to apply for funding via Innovate UK’s website.

By backing innovative UK firms to develop the energy sources of the future, the government is helping to secure reliable and cheaper electricity for EVs and dispelling myths around charge anxiety.

The funding follows the launch of the £650 million Electric Car Grant which has already helped over 25,000 drivers make the switch with discounts of up to £3,750 on 39 electric car models seeing a 29% increase in sales in September.

The government also recently announced it will consult to cut red tape and make it easier for renters and residents without driveways to install home chargers. Plans could see drivers save £250 on planning fees and enable more households to run their car for as little as 2p per mile – that’s £2.50 from London to Birmingham.

Claire Spooner, director of mobility, Innovate UK, said:

Launching this competition, Innovate UK will test new approaches to the EV charging power challenges on England’s strategic road network, especially in rural areas. The programme’s outcomes will build capability and bring together energy and transport stakeholders to improve EV charging for longer journeys.

