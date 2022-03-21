£10 million for traveller sites across England will improve life chances and reduce unauthorised encampments

The funding will allow councils to provide improved transit sites and stopping places, so travellers have authorised places to stay, and access to facilities and services.

Funding will increase provision of traveller sites and improve existing ones

£10 million for improvements will help travellers’ social outcomes and give easier access to healthcare, education, employment

New and better sites will reduce the likelihood of unauthorised encampments

New traveller sites will be created through a £10 million fund announced yesterday (20 March 2022).

The funding, for 2022/23, will allow councils to provide improved transit sites and stopping places, so travellers have authorised places to stay, and access to facilities and services.

Councils can also bid for funding for new permanent sites to meet the needs of travellers in their local areas, as well as using it to refurbish existing sites.

As part of our ambitions to level up across the country, this fund will help improve travellers’ life chances, by giving them easier access to local services including healthcare, education, and employment.

Providing more and better places to stay will also reduce tensions between travellers and the settled community, and the high costs of tackling unauthorised encampments.

Communities Minister, Kemi Badenoch, yesterday said:

It’s vital that everyone has access to the kind of services that offer the best support. So, these new and improved sites will give travellers easier routes to healthcare, education, and employment. This funding is just one of the ways the government is improving opportunities for communities across the country.

This funding can be used for new sites; improve existing sites through both refurbishment and rebuild; improve site infrastructure; or pay for public spaces on existing sites, such as community centres, play areas for children and stabling for horses.

By building more sites and temporary stopping places, it also aims to reduce the number of unauthorised encampments in England; reduce enforcement costs for councils; assist councils and local police in redirecting travellers from unauthorised encampments, and therefore enhance community cohesion between the settled community and travellers.

In addition to this fund, councils can already apply for a share of the £11.5 billion Affordable Homes Fund 2021-2026 for permanent and transit sites, and bricks and mortar accommodation for travellers.

Office address and general enquiries

2 Marsham Street

London

SW1P 4DF

Email correspondence@levellingup.gov.uk

General enquiries: please use this number if you are a member of the public 030 3444 0000

Media enquiries

Email newsdesk@levellingup.gov.uk

Please use this number if you are a journalist wishing to speak to Press Office 0303 444 1209

Social media – DLUHC

Twitter – https://twitter.com/luhc

Flickr – https://www.flickr.com/photos/dluhc/

LinkedIn – https://www.linkedin.com/company/luhcgovuk