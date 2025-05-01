£10 million to support community-led energy projects across Wales

New funding is now available to support organisations across Wales to develop Smart Local Energy Systems (SLES), helping ensure the benefits of energy generation are retained and felt in local communities.

The £10 million Ynni Cymru capital grants scheme forms a key part of Wales’ ambitious goal to generate 100% of its electricity from renewable sources by 2035.

It provides financial support to community energy organisations, social enterprises, public sector bodies, and SMEs developing innovative local energy projects.

The grant scheme builds on the work of Ynni Cymru, established by the Welsh Government in 2023, to promote community ownership of renewable energy and drive Wales’ transition to a low-carbon economy.

Cabinet Secretary for Economy, Energy and Planning, Rebecca Evans, said:

This £10 million investment shows our continued commitment to putting communities at the heart of Wales' clean energy transition. Smart Local Energy Systems are not just about decarbonising our energy supply – they are about lower energy costs, local job creation, and more resilient energy infrastructure for local communities. I am really pleased to open applications for the next funding round and want to encourage organisations across Wales to bring forward their innovative proposals.

The scheme's impact can be seen at Holywell Town Football Club in Flintshire where, thanks to funding during the last round, the club has transformed its energy infrastructure.

The grant allowed the club to add roof-mounted solar PV panels, battery storage, air source heat pumps, EV charging points, smart LED floodlights, and an intelligent energy management system.

This integrated approach means it expects an 80% reduction in annual energy costs – savings that are being reinvested into grassroots sport and community initiatives.

Director of Holywell Town Football Club 1947 Ltd, Tracey Jones, said:

We have built a strong foundation and legacy that is supporting local people within the local and wider area of Holywell and are grateful for the fund’s support towards our long-term sustainability. While this phase concludes, the club’s journey continues. We look forward to building on this momentum, expanding our reach, and ensuring the club remains a lasting asset for the community. Our expected reduction in annual energy costs also allows us to further support grassroots sport and initiatives. We currently have 155 boys from ages 6 to 17 playing within the club, have a new Females team with us for the new season ahead, and have a strong relationship with Achieve More Training delivering engagement programs and qualifications at the ground of our football club – reaching out to deliver alternate provision through ‘Goodwood’ which is based within our football club.

The Energy Secretary added: