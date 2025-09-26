10 years of law on violence against women marked with pledge for continued action

The Welsh Government yesterday renewed its commitment to making Wales a safe place for women and girls, at a national summit marking 10 years since the introduction of Wales's Violence Against Women, Domestic Abuse and Sexual Violence (VAWDASV) Act.

The summit, co-hosted by the Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice and South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner brought together public sector and specialist sector leaders to reflect on progress and accelerate urgent action needed to tackle this crisis.

Survivors were at the heart of the summit, sharing powerful testimonies about their lived experiences. Their voices provided stark reminders of why this work remains so critical and why their perspectives must continue to inform policy development and service delivery across Wales.

The event also examined progress made since the VAWDASV Act 2015 came into force, whilst acknowledging the significant challenges that remain. Participants listened to real examples of where public services have worked together to prevent violence, protect victims and pursue perpetrators more effectively.

South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner, Emma Wools, yesterday said:

We know and understand that violence against women and girls is a crisis that runs deep in our communities, in our homes, and in the lives of women and girls across our nation and around the world, a crisis that has reached epidemic proportions. We need to act now, not just for those suffering at this very moment, but for the countless future generations of women and girls across the globe. We in Wales have made real progress, with the VAWDASV Act and targeting support within our communities, but we all know, there is so much more for us to do. We know the only way to end VAWDASV is to come together, as one united team, with our public, private and NGOs partners, to deliver a whole system approach, giving all those impacted by VAWDASV access to services that meets their needs, in their communities, at the earliest opportunity.

The Cabinet Secretary for Social Justice, Jane Hutt, yesterday said:

Ten years ago, we introduced the VAWDASV Act, which has improved awareness, training, and access to support services for victims of violence and abuse across Wales. Yet, we know that violence against women and girls remains at epidemic levels, from domestic abuse and sexual violence to coercive control and harassment on our streets and in workplaces. This represents a public health crisis rooted in deep inequalities. Survivors have shown great courage in sharing their experiences today. Their voices must shape how we design services, develop policy and demonstrate leadership. This public sector conference, shows we all have a responsibility to act, in our shared commitment to create a Wales where women and girls can live their lives free from the threat of violence and abuse.

The Live Fear Free helpline is available 24 hours a day, for support and advice:

Call free: 0808 8010 800

Text: 0786 007 7333

Email: info@livefearfreehelpline.wales

Live chat: via the website

Anyone in immediate danger and cannot talk safely should dial 999 followed by 55 to alert the police.