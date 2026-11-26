What you need to know

The Government is providing a one-off £100 Household Energy Payment to over 20 million households in England from January 2027 to help with rising energy bills. A further £100 million Discretionary Fund will help councils support households facing financial hardship who may not qualify for the main payment.

The main £100 household energy payment includes:

Households in council tax bands A - D where the property is their main home.

Students living in eligible student-only properties in bands A-D.

Households whose council tax bill is reduced to zero because they receive Local Council Tax Support.

Eligible households benefiting from the disabled band reduction scheme.

Certain exempt households, including homes occupied only by under-18s, severely mentally impaired people, or qualifying dependent relatives.

When will households get the £100?

Payments will start from 4 January 2027.

Councils are being asked to get the money to eligible households as quickly as possible, with the vast majority of payments expected by 31 March 2027. The scheme closes on 31 May 2027.

How will households receive it?

If you pay council tax by Direct Debit:

Where your council already holds verified bank details and confirms you are eligible, you should receive the £100 automatically into your bank account. You should not need to apply.

The payment should appear on your bank statement as ‘GOV ENERGY PAYMENT’.

If your council doesn’t have your bank details:

Your council should contact you and ask you to provide bank details so that it can pay the £100 directly into your account. Councils must also provide a route for people who cannot provide their details online.

What if I don’t provide my bank details?

If your council does not receive your bank details by 1 March 2027, it should normally provide the £100 as a credit to your council tax account instead.

There are some exceptions, particularly for people who are not liable for council tax, so councils may not have their details. Therefore, individuals will need to share bank details when invited to do so.

Which students are in scope?

Households, including students, are eligible for this payment if they are living in a property which is in council tax bands A to D as their sole or main residence on 4 January 2027. If you live in a house of multiple occupation (HMO) and your landlord is liable for council tax for your property, no one will receive a payment for the property.

However, councils have been provided with a £100 million Discretionary Fund to support households most acutely effected by rising energy costs. The government is asking councils to prioritise those in need who are not eligible for the core payment scheme. Councils will publish guidance on how they intend to allocate their Discretionary Fund by mid-February.

Will pensioners get the £100?

A pensioner living in their main home in council tax bands A-D would qualify for the main £100 payment, just like any other eligible household.

If their council holds verified Direct Debit details, they could receive it automatically, or they will need to share their bank details when they are invited to do so by their local council.

A pensioner in bands E-H would not automatically qualify for the main payment, but could potentially receive support through the £100m Discretionary Fund, depending on their council’s criteria.

What if I have to apply to my local council but I don’t apply in time?

The scheme will remain open until 31 May 2027, so anyone who needs to apply or provide information to their council should do so as soon as possible and before the scheme closes.

For the main payment, where an eligible household has not provided bank details by 1 March 2027, councils should normally credit the £100 to their council tax account instead.

There are some exceptions, including households that are not liable for council tax, who may need to provide their details to receive the payment.

Can I apply on behalf of a friend or family member?

There is no need to apply. If you do not pay by direct debit, your council will signpost how you can provide your bank account details to receive the payment. If you do not wish to provide your bank account details, you will receive the payment as a credit to your council tax account.

This will be taken off your council tax bill, or you can reclaim the credit.

You may be able to apply for a Discretionary Fund payment. Councils will publish guidance on how they intend to allocate their Discretionary Fund by mid-February.

I own two homes both in Band A-D, do I get two payments?

No. The main £100 Household Energy Payment applies to an eligible household’s main home in council tax bands A-D. Owning additional properties in bands A-D does not mean you receive a payment for each property.

Does this replace other types of support (Winter Fuel Payment, crisis and resilience fund, etc)

No. The £100 Household Energy Payment is additional support to help households with rising energy bills and does not replace other support you may be entitled to.

Does this cover the entire UK?

The UK Government support is for households in England only. The devolved governments received Barnett consequentials at the Budget and they are to use these as they see fit. We understand the Scottish and Welsh Governments have confirmed they will replicate the energy support payment in Scotland and Wales, with the details on how these will be delivered to be set out in their respective upcoming budget.

Is this just for home or also businesses?

No. The Household Energy Payment is designed to help households with their energy costs. Businesses are not eligible.

Discretionary fund

The government is also providing councils with a £100 million discretionary fund to provide further support to households most acutely impacted by rising energy bills, some of which are in council tax bands above A to D. Councils are best placed to identify and support vulnerable households in their area, which is why they have been given this flexibility.

The £100 million Discretionary Fund could also help people who miss out on the main payment, including:

Low-income households in council tax bands E-H

Disabled and other vulnerable households within bands E-H

This may include pensioners in larger homes facing high heating costs or larger families struggling with energy bill payments.

Tenants in HMOs where their landlord pays the council tax

People living in supported or emergency accommodation who pay towards their energy costs

Students who aren’t covered by the main £100 scheme but are responsible for energy costs

Low-income households using heating oil or other non-gas fuels

Other households experiencing exceptional pressure from energy costs

Potential additional support for vulnerable or fuel-stressed households in bands A-D, where councils have funding remaining.

How do I get support from the Discretionary Fund?

This will depend on your local council.

Councils can use information they already hold to identify some households automatically. They should also provide an accessible application or referral route for people they cannot identify through their existing records.

Councils will publish their own eligibility criteria for the fund. All payments from the Discretionary Fund must be made by the time the scheme closes on 31 May 2027.

Other frequently asked questions

Will the support affect my benefits or tax?

The £100 Household Energy Payment and support from the Discretionary Fund will not be treated as income for income-related benefits.

The support is also not taxable, and households will not need to tell HMRC that they have received it.

I heat my home with heating oil or liquefied petroleum gas – am I eligible?

Households who rely on heating oil or other non-gas fuels as their primary source of heat can benefit from the £100 Household Energy Payment where they are in Council Tax bands A to D.

Earlier this year, we committed more than £50 million of targeted support for low-income households relying on heating oil, with councils assessing support according to individual need.