Innovate UK
|Printable version
£100 million investment in The Alan Turing Institute announced
The Chancellor has announced a £100 million investment in The Alan Turing Institute, the UK’s national institute for data science and Artificial Intelligence (AI).
The investment will build on the work of the Alan Turing Institute (The Turing) to-date, helping it to bring the AI community together to address national and international challenges in areas such as:
- health
- environment and sustainability
- defence and security
The Turing is funded by UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) through the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council (EPSRC).
At the forefront
UKRI Chief Executive Professor Dame Ottoline Leyser said:
The Alan Turing Institute is at the forefront of our national AI capability and has helped to cement the UK’s position as a leader in this transformative technology.
This new investment will ensure that The Turing can continue to explore the frontiers of AI, working across the research and innovation system to deliver the UK’s AI Strategy.
The Turing was established in 2015 and has become a key feature of the UK’s AI ecosystem.
Advancing world-class research
It works with academic, industrial and government partners to advance world-class research and apply it to national and global challenges, build skills for the future and drive an informed public conversation.
Working across boundaries
It has worked successfully across disciplines, sectors and innovation boundaries, for example with the Information Commissioner’s Office through the creation of Project ExplAIn, the first and most-cited national guidance on AI explainability in the world.
In another example of impact to-date, The Turing worked with technology company Theyr to develop an algorithm that lowers ships’ greenhouse emissions by an expected 5% by planning the most fuel-efficient route.
The five-year investment will allow The Turing to build on its work to-date and follow through on the aims set out in its recently published strategy.
Grand challenges
In particular, its research will focus on three grand challenges.
Health
Building on past projects and using the UK’s unique health data sources will allow The Turing to make an important contribution to the health and wellbeing of the nation, driving more efficient and effective health for all across the UK.
Environment and sustainability
Past projects such as IceNet have shown the potential for collaborative and multidisciplinary AI and data science to deliver greater insights into the environment at lower cost than previous methods, better addressing the climate and biodiversity crisis we face.
Defence and national security
The Turing has had a long and successful record of collaboration with UK defence and security agencies as a trusted partner and convenor of diverse expertise across key areas of academia.
The challenge-led approach is backed by a commitment to fundamental AI and data science research and a programme of activity to ensure the UK has a fair digital society where data science and AI improves productivity and economic growth.
Jean Innes, Chief Executive of The Alan Turing Institute, said:
Our purpose is to make great leaps in data science and artificial intelligence research to change the world for the better and this £100 million investment will allow us to chart a new path over the next five years, working with our partners across the ecosystem to uncover solutions to society’s greatest challenges.
Original article link: https://www.ukri.org/news/100-million-investment-in-the-alan-turing-institute-announced/
Latest News from
Innovate UK
New collaboration seeks to boost UK’s security and resilience01/03/2024 09:10:00
A new research hub combining expertise from government, academia and industry aims to help build a more secure and resilient world.
New public sector innovation programme open for applications29/02/2024 09:10:00
GOTT has launched a new 8-week part-time customer discovery programme for innovators to test whether there is a market for their idea, product or service.
Major future telecoms research boost announced22/02/2024 14:05:00
A major investment of £62 million will help to position the UK to shape the next generation of telecoms networks.
Projects to help communities reduce health inequalities16/02/2024 10:05:00
The mobilising community assets to tackle health inequalities programme aims to improve health through access to culture, nature and community.
New £100m fund will unlock the potential of engineering biology12/02/2024 10:25:00
Six new Engineering Biology Mission Hubs and 22 Mission Awards to transform solutions in areas like vaccine, textile and food production.
Publicly backed bioscience spin-outs make big impact on economy12/02/2024 09:25:00
Hundreds of UK spin-outs, established following taxpayer-funded bioscience research, have contributed £5.2 billion to the economy and created thousands of jobs.
New funding supports UK artists to work with immersive tech01/02/2024 10:10:00
A new project will support over 200 UK-based artists and organisations to explore the creative potential of virtual, augmented and mixed reality technologies.
Researchers uncover mechanism behind stubborn memories22/01/2024 09:10:00
A new study has used the cocaine experience to identify a novel mechanism by which the brain produces powerful lasting memories that drive ill-advised actions.