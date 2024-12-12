£100 million public-private health research boost

20 new clinical research hubs to be set up across UK to accelerate research into the next generation of treatments.

Funded through a £100 million of public-private investment from pharmaceutical companies, boosting economic growth

New centres will shift research into the communities across the country, giving more people the chance to benefit from the latest innovative treatments.

Patients across the UK will have greater access to cutting-edge treatments and clinical trials as the government announces £100 million of public- private investment to set up 20 research hubs.

Commercial Research Delivery Centres (CRDCs) will act as regional hubs for pioneering clinical trials, creating opportunities to test innovative new treatments with the latest equipment and technology.

They will be established in all four corners of the UK – England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

These trials will build UK research delivery leadership into all conditions across multi-specialist centres. This includes cancer and obesity, as well as infectious diseases such as flu and respiratory syncytial virus (RSV). The CRDCs will support the rapid set-up of commercial studies so patients can begin accessing treatments undergoing trials as early as possible.

In support of the 10 Year Health Plan, CRDCs will shift clinical trials into community settings, meaning those in under-served regions will be better able to participate in research. This will boost access to new treatments in the trial stage.

Health Minister Baroness Gillian Merron said:

This significant private investment in health research is a powerful vote of confidence in the UK’s leading research and life sciences sector. The new hubs will help shift research into smaller communities, allowing more people to access cutting-edge treatments faster. Prevention is better than cure - these trials will help unlock the next generation of treatments, boost economic growth and build an NHS fit for the future.

The funding is part of a wider £400 million joint public-private investment scheme - the Voluntary Scheme for Branded Medicine Pricing, Access and Growth (VPAG) Investment Programme. It is a unique partnership between the government and the pharmaceutical industry to boost the global competitiveness of the UK life science sector and stimulate economic growth.

The health of the nation and health of the economy are inextricably linked; the new CRDCs will bolster the UK as a powerhouse for life sciences and med tech, driving economic growth.

The investment boost follows the Plan for Change unveiled by the Prime Minister last week, which sets out ambitious but achievable milestones for the Missions that will drive real improvements in the lives of working people.

As part of the 10 Year Health Plan, the government will shift care from treatment to prevention and this investment will support research into preventative vaccines and medicines, ultimately helping people live healthier lives for longer.

Legislation has today been laid that will transform clinical trials in the UK by speeding up trial approvals while protecting patient safety. It is the biggest overhaul of regulations in 20 years and will remove administrative red tape and streamline processes to get clinical trials up and running as quickly as possible. The changes are being introduced by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) and Health Research Authority (HRA).

Science Minister Lord Vallance said:

If we are to turn the latest advances in medical science into breakthrough treatments and therapeutics for patients, it is essential that leading businesses and private investment work in partnership with the NHS. This is especially important for clinical trials where the UK has a strong track record and can again become a leader.

The Welsh Government’s Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Jeremy Miles said:

Investing in a Wales clinical research centre will help to strengthen our approach to clinical trials and increase the opportunities for people to access new and innovative treatments. Research studies can deliver real benefits to patient care, and we are committed to working in partnership across the UK to boost commercial global research.

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care in the Scottish Government, Neil Gray said:

I am thrilled Scotland will be home to four new Commercial Research Delivery Centres, strengthening our existing clinical research infrastructure and maximising collaboration with partners across the UK. It shows our continued commitment to supporting our NHS to deliver clinical research most effectively, improving research inclusion and fast-tracking the development of new medicines to patients.

Health Minister for Northern Ireland, Mike Nesbitt said:

This Programme is a significant boost for the research ecosystem in Northern Ireland. The funding of £12.6m to establish a Commercial Research Delivery Centre will support the Northern Ireland health research workforce to deliver commercial clinical trials to a broader range of people, not only in Trusts and research facilities, but also in primary care and in the community. This will create more opportunities to participate in research for the whole NI population, and in particular, for people less frequently represented in research.

Professor Lucy Chappell, Chief Scientific Adviser at Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) and Chief Executive Officer of the National Institute for Health and Care Research (NIHR), said:

Clinical trials help improve lives. Boosting the NHS’s capacity to deliver commercial clinical research through these new Commercial Research Delivery Centres will support recruitment across all communities and bring innovative treatments to patients. The effects of these centres will be felt right across the four nations, bringing investment into the UK’s life sciences sector.

Richard Torbett, Chief Executive, The Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), said:

The injection of funds from industry into this programme is an excellent example of industry and government working in partnership to improve health and drive growth. We know that industry clinical trials bring enormous benefits to the UK economy, generate revenue for the NHS and lead to improved patient outcomes in research-active hospitals. The CRDCs are geared to support industry clinical trials across many different care settings in the four UK nations. We look forward to the network of new CRDCs working closely with industry to offer more patients across the UK the opportunity to participate in studies of the latest cutting-edge treatments.

Notes to Editors:

A full list of the centres can be found below.

Commercial Research Delivery Centres across the UK

England

University Hospital Southampton NHS Foundation Trust

Bradford Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Manchester University NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals of Leicester NHS Trust

Birmingham Womens’ and Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Liverpool University Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust

Barts Health NHS Trust

University Hospitals of North Midlands NHS Trust

Guy’s and St Thomas’ NHS Foundation Trust

The Newcastle Upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

London North West University Healthcare NHS Trust

Blackpool Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust

University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust Northern Ireland

One Northern Ireland approach Scotland

NHS Lothian

NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde

NHS Tayside

NHS Grampian

Wales

One Wales approach

VPAG is a voluntary agreement between the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC), NHS England and the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), designed to improve patient outcomes, manage the NHS medicines bill, and support the life sciences industry. Launched as part of the scheme, additional investment from pharmaceutical companies will support implementation of the investment programme.

Please see: UK secures £400 million investment to boost clinical trials – GOV.UK