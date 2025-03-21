£100 million to revamp local sports facilities across UK

People across the UK will benefit from upgraded sports facilities in their local area thanks to £100 million invested by government today.

Major package to upgrade hundreds of local grassroots sports facilities with new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights

Investment will target deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented groups

At least 40% of funded projects have a multi-sport offer ensuring more can participate and get active as the Government delivers its Plan for Change

Working together with the Premier League, The FA and Government’s Football Foundation in England, the Cymru Football Foundation in Wales, and the Football Associations in Scotland and Northern Ireland, the funding is expected to support hundreds of new and improved pitches, changing rooms, goalposts and floodlights to improve access to sport and physical activity for local communities.

It will be targeted at deprived areas and support greater access and participation levels among under-represented people including women and girls, ethnic minority groups and disabled players.

The major package delivers on the Government’s Plan for Change, with the funding designed to break down barriers to opportunity and tackle persistent health inequalities through prevention, that will support an NHS fit for the future. These facilities also encourage communities to come together and give young people opportunities to build vital skills and connections while creating a sense of purpose and pride in where they live.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy announced the funding during a visit to Bonnyrigg Rose Community Football Club, a grassroots football facility in Midlothian, Scotland which supports over 700 players.

The funding will be invested in sites during 2025/26, with £82.3 million allocated to projects in England (including a £2 million uplift of new investment committed in the current financial year), £8.6 million in Scotland, £6.1 million in Wales and £3 million in Northern Ireland.

It follows the Culture Secretary’s pledge to inspire the next generation as the Lionesses go to UEFA Women’s EURO 2025 this summer as defending champions, and England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland look ahead to hosting UEFA EURO 2028.

Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy said:

Grassroots sport clubs are at the heart of communities across the UK. That’s why we’re investing £100 million to support new and upgraded pitches, changing rooms and clubhouses across the country, providing transformational funding to the areas that need it most. As we deliver our Plan for Change, we will remove barriers to an active lifestyle and increase opportunity for all, ensuring that wherever people may live, they can access high quality sports facilities and experience the joy that sport brings.

Government funding through the Multi-Sport Grassroots Facilities Programme is amplified by significant contributions by The FA and Premier League in England. Delivery partners also leverage investment from local stakeholders through initiatives such as the Scottish FA and Scottish Football Partnership Trust’s ‘Pitching in’ campaign which aims to raise £50 million for football facilities over the next five years.

Of the funded projects, at least 40% will have a multi-sport offer so that more people can participate in sports other than football, meaning more people can get access to a wider variety of sports and activities that appeal to them including rugby, cricket and basketball.

Clubs and organisations across the UK are now being urged to come forward and apply for funding. Applications can be made in England via the Football Foundation on an ongoing basis, and in Wales via the Cymru Football Foundation. Dedicated windows are opening shortly in Scotland and Northern Ireland with those interested encouraged to check relevant FA websites for more details. The first tranche of beneficiaries are expected to be confirmed in summer 2025.

Additional quotes:

Chief Executive of the Football Foundation, Robert Sullivan said:

Today’s announcement is fantastic news for every community in England. Alongside the funding we receive from the Premier League and The FA, the investment announced by the Government today will enable the Football Foundation to provide even more people with a great place to play. Good quality grassroots facilities have a transformative impact on physical and mental health and play an important role in bringing people together and strengthening local communities. Working closely with local stakeholders across England, we’ll continue to target our investment at those areas of the country where the need is greatest and towards those under-represented groups who’ll experience the most substantial benefits from new and improved facilities.

Chief Executive of the FA, Mark Bullingham said:

Over the last four years, we have driven an 18% increase in grassroots football, which has positively impacted many communities. We are determined to continue to grow participation, however our annual grassroots survey has proven that our biggest barrier is poor quality of pitches across the country. Our partnership with the Government and the Premier League has successfully transformed over 6,000 pitches in the last four years through the Football Foundation, but there is still much work to do. We are delighted that the Government has committed its 2025/26 funding allocation, building on its pledge to strengthen support for grassroots football clubs in the run up to hosting EURO 2028.

Chief Executive of the Premier League, Richard Masters said:

Investing in grassroots facilities is a fundamental part of the Premier League’s support for the wider game. For the past 25 years we have provided funding in partnership with The Football Association and UK Government through the Football Foundation, which benefits tens of thousands of grassroots teams every season. This announcement from the Government is a great boost. It builds on existing investment and will deliver more high-quality pitches and facilities in the communities that need them most, helping people of all ages to enjoy the benefits of sport.

Secretary of State for Wales Jo Stevens said:

Grassroots sport is at the heart of communities throughout Wales and I am very pleased that over £6 million is being invested by the UK Government to improve facilities across the country. This means that people the length and breadth of Wales will be able to access the health benefits that sport brings. The UK Government is proud to invest in high-quality facilities in communities across Wales and build on the work that the Welsh Government is doing to support grassroots sport in Wales. Together we are ensuring that as many people as possible are able to contribute to the next chapter of Wales’ great sporting story.

The Secretary of State for Scotland Ian Murray, said:

Grassroots sports are the backbone of Scottish communities, providing opportunities for individuals of all ages and abilities to take part in physical activities. Through this scheme almost 100 facilities across Scotland, including in our island and rural communities, have been built or upgraded and with this new funding we can look forward to many more. As a lifelong football fan I am excited as we build towards hosting Euro2028. I look forward to working with the SFA to ensure everyone has the opportunity to play our national sport - as we support the team on the biggest stage.

The Secretary of State for Northern Ireland, Hilary Benn, said:

This UK Government funding will help to enhance and improve grassroots football facilities for local communities in Northern Ireland. I am sure it will be welcomed by all who will benefit from it.

Scottish FA President, Mike Mulraney said:

When I became President, I made no secret of the fact that improving facilities at all levels should be the association’s No.1 priority. We are grateful to the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and partners for this latest commitment, which will enable us to further improve the infrastructure of our national sport. This will increase participation, improve health and wellbeing and allow more people to experience the Power of Football. It follows the Scottish FA’s commitment to ensuring profits are diverted to facilities and infrastructure via our Pitching In fund and I look forward to further strengthening our partnership with UK Government, DCMS and Scottish Government, as well as philanthropic and business communities, to rejuvenate Scottish football’s facilities footprint.

Irish FA Chief Executive, Patrick Nelson said:

We all know football starts at the grassroots. With a further £3 million investment, we look forward to working with the UK Government to tackle the shortage of football pitches in Northern Ireland and enhancing and improving facilities for local communities. We’re excited to partner with others to make sure football really is for everyone, increasing participation and strengthening the game at every level.

Football Association of Wales CEO, Noel Mooney said:

It is fantastic to welcome further support from UK Government to invest in facilities across Wales as we strive to increase experiences and standards across the country. We look forward to seeing the impact that this further funding will have on grassroots football in Wales.”

Cymru Football Foundation Chief Executive, Aled Lewis said:

We are delighted to secure further investment from UK Government to support the work of the Cymru Football Foundation, in partnership with the Football Association of Wales, that will contribute to addressing our significant facility challenges. We look forward to continuing our work with DCMS to deliver facilities that will enable more people to play in targeted communities across Wales.

