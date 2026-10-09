Ministry of Defence
|Printable version
100 new UK jobs created as Kuwait buys British-made AI-enabled air defence systems
British jobs and skills will be boosted by a £370 million deal as Kuwait buys vital air defence systems from a UK-based business.
- £370 million deal to strengthen Kuwait’s defences will create 100 UK jobs.
- British-built air defence systems to protect the Gulf state.
- Deal delivers on UK promise to back Gulf allies against regional threats.
The contract with MARSS Systems Limited, an EOS company, will create 100 new jobs in the UK, supporting skilled engineering and manufacturing roles.
MARSS will provide and integrate an advanced air defence system for Kuwait, incorporating jammers, radars and interceptors with its NiDAR platform, an AI-enabled command and control centre, to enhance the country’s ability to detect, deter and defeat airborne threats.
The deal is set to expand MARSS’s offices in the UK, with production based in Bristol, demonstrating how defence investment can deliver good growth in every postcode by creating jobs and opportunity across the UK.
The deal forms part of the UK’s Taskforce Sabre, which brings together government and industry to help Gulf states rapidly secure the systems and weapons they need. This follows Iran’s aggressive missile and drone attacks in the region.
Minister for Defence Readiness and Industry, Luke Pollard MP, said:
This deal is a clear demonstration of the UK delivering on its promise to support our regional partners.
By backing Kuwait with world-leading British technology, we’re not just strengthening a vital ally’s defences against real and growing threats. We’re creating skilled jobs here at home and proving that UK industry can deliver when it matters most.
CEO of MARSS, Johannes Pinl, said:
Countering drones and aerial threats is not about any single system, it is about an intelligent, layered architecture that detects, decides and defeats within seconds, and MARSS has built exactly that.
Through 2027, MARSS will integrate the sensors and effectors that protect Kuwait’s people, critical infrastructure and national assets, backed by British engineering and new skilled jobs here in the UK.
The UK has already supported Kuwait with Rapid Sentry, a ground-based air defence missile system. The RAF’s ORCUS system is also operating in the country, helping personnel detect drones early and take decisive action.
This latest deal builds on existing support, cementing the UK’s role as a trusted defence partner to Kuwait and the wider Gulf region.
Original article link: https://www.gov.uk/government/news/100-new-uk-jobs-created-as-kuwait-buys-british-made-ai-enabled-air-defence-systems
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