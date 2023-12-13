Millions of Brits say they have explored little of Britain to date, with 24% having never been to Scotland and 17% to Wales.

The 100 best ‘Off the Beaten Track’ locations to explore in Britain this Christmas have been revealed.

Jeep and Ordnance Survey have come together to create an easy-to-explore map in digital and limited-edition print formats featuring some of Britain’s greatest yet lesser-known ‘Off the Beaten Track’ outdoor locations.

OS and Jeep have mapped out 100 'Off The Beaten Track' locations this Christmas.

The map’s creation follows research by Jeep revealing nearly a third of UK adults (30%) have explored little of Britain to date – the equivalent to 16 million people – yet 80% want to see more of the country.

The study found 24% have never visited Scotland (13 million people) and 17% (nine million people) have never been to Wales, despite the two nations being home to many of Britain’s finest outdoor spaces.

Created by experts from Jeep and Ordnance Survey, the map is part of the Jeep Compass ‘Any Excuse to Get Lost’ campaign - driven by the brand’s philosophy of ‘Go Anywhere, Do Anything’.

The national spread of locations were selected based on analysis of walking route data in the popular OS Maps app, obtaining expert tips from the network of Ordnance Survey outdoor ambassadors and online reviews.

According to the study by Jeep, 87% of adults have thought about escaping the house over the festive season, with 81% saying they’d like to engage in outdoor activities.

Nearly half (49%) believe that Britain has the best outdoor spaces in all of Europe. However, taking the road less traveled matters to most, with 52% of respondents wanting to avoid popular tourist hotspots, and 57% aspiring to explore more ‘unexpected places’.

Guided by the Jeep values of freedom, adventure, authenticity and passion, the map showcases the very best of Great Britain’s idyllic and diverse landscapes - from ancient woodlands with hiking trails to secluded Lochs for adventurous wild swimmers - moving the focus away from tourist hotspots.

Highlights include the likes of Saltwick Bay in Whitby and Talybont Reservoir in Wales - considered by those in the know to be among the most stunning yet little-known places in the British Isles. Other beautiful locations include Lagangarbh Hut in Glencoe, Scotland, and Roche Rock in Cornwall.

The map has been launched in time for the festive period, when an estimated 24 million adults will go on a walk or hike – the most popular outdoor activity over Christmas. Forests, beaches and lakes top the wish lists of outdoor places to visit during this time.

The interactive digital map also features Britain’s quietest major roads (lowest traffic volume) following analysis of Department for Transport data by Jeep last month, enabling drivers to ‘Get Lost’ from the rush of everyday life.

Details on how consumers will be able to get their hands on a limited edition print copy of the ‘Get Lost with Jeep Compass’ map will be revealed on Jeep UK’s social media channels in the coming days.

OS has produced a beautiful bespoke paper map of Britain showing off the 100 best "off the beaten track" locations.

"There is so much of the Great British outdoors people have yet to experience, and together with Ordnance Survey, we want to enable people this Christmas period and beyond to travel ‘Off the Beaten Track’ in the Jeep spirit. Our new ‘Get Lost with Jeep Compass’ map lists 100 ‘Off the Beaten Track’ outdoor locations – spots which showcase the best of Britain’s stunning landscapes, yet those that are lesser-known to the wider public."

Kris Cholmondeley, Managing Director at Jeep UK

Of the respondents that tend to avoid popular tourist destinations, two thirds stated that overcrowding was the reason for doing so and 44% said they prefer ‘exploring quieter/unexplored parts of Great Britain’.

‘Cost’ is the primary factor preventing people from exploring more of the country, which is why almost all of Jeep and Ordnance Survey’s 100 ‘Off the Beaten Track’ locations are free to visit.

A third (33%) of survey respondents said they are now more likely to holiday in Great Britain than they were pre-pandemic, with ‘there is much more to discover closer to home’ given as the top reason for doing so (54%).

"It’s heartening to know that eight out of 10 people in Britain today would love to explore more of our wonderful country. As the survey results show, so much of Britain remains unexplored for so many of us. We are delighted to work with Jeep to map the 100 ‘Off the Beaten Track’ locations and hope that this will inspire people up and down the land to get outside and have new mini-adventures away from the more obvious hot spots. "

Nick Giles OBE, Managing Director of Ordnance Survey Leisure

10 of the best ‘Off the Beaten Track’ locations – to discover 90 more, click here.