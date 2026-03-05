100 schools cutting bills with Great British Energy solar panels

100 schools across England now cutting energy bills with Great British Energy solar panels.

First 100 schools across England have now installed Great British Energy solar panels and are cutting their energy bills with clean, homegrown power

in total, around 250 schools will benefit from Great British Energy’s solar roll-out with millions to be reinvested into schools

schools and colleges set to save up to an estimated combined £220 million over the lifetime of the solar panel

Classrooms and pupils are benefitting from lower energy bills thanks to Great British Energy-funded solar panels, as 100 schools and colleges have now completed their installations – with around 250 schools and colleges in total to have solar panels by Summer.

Great British Energy and government have targeted schools and colleges primarily clustered in areas of deprivation in the North East, West Midlands and North West, ensuring areas in most need get the support, as well as at least 10 schools in each region of England.

Around 250 schools and colleges are set to save up to an estimated combined £220 million over the lifetime of the solar panels, taking pressure off finances and securing more money to be reinvested in classrooms.

Great British Energy and government is investing up to £255 million in total to install solar and complementary technologies, including batteries, on around 250 schools and colleges, around 260 NHS sites and multiple military sites, generating estimated lifetime savings for vital public services of up to £520 million across schools and NHS sites alone.

It comes as the government and Great British Energy published the £1 billion Local Power Plan last month for communities to own and control clean energy projects, creating revenue for places of worship, social clubs and community centres.

Energy Secretary, Ed Miliband said:

Great British Energy has now helped 100 schools and colleges to save money on bills, meaning more money for textbooks and technology. Across the country, solar panels are going up on rooftops to power classrooms with clean, homegrown power. This is our clean energy mission in action, protecting our public services with lower bills and energy security.

Great British Energy’s CEO, Dan McGrail said:

Great British Energy is delivering affordable, clean power where it matters. Reaching 100 schools is an important milestone in our mission to cut energy bills and means more money can be spent on education. Our Local Power Plan will build on this success so that by 2030, every community in the UK will have the opportunity to own and benefit from a local energy project.

Minister for Education, Josh MacAlister said:

Schools and colleges are saving thousands on their energy bills thanks to our new Great British Solar panels, with the money saved going straight back into our children’s education to support pupils to achieve and thrive. This is all part of our 10-year plan for a decade of renewal to transform the education estate so children and young people across the country are able to learn in brilliant, climate-resilient classrooms that are fit for the future. Solar panels are not just good for the planet – they are an investment that keeps paying back into our schools and our children’s futures, and shows our children that they matter.

This follows the Education Secretary unveiling the new Education Estates Strategy, which sets out a decade of national renewal to transform schools and colleges across the country, so children and young people have high-quality classrooms that are fit for purpose.

Each region includes a further education college which will work with the contractors appointed to promote careers in renewables. This will in turn support growth in the construction and renewables workforce. This could be through work placements, skills bootcamps and workshops.

This follows the government’s commitment to curriculum reforms which will strengthen climate and sustainability education across geography, science, citizenship, and design and technology – from primary through to a new Natural History GCSE – helping to ensure pupils understand the planet, climate change and develop the skills for a greener future.

This is alongside the expectation that all education settings have the opportunity to learn in safe and sustainable settings. The government will continue to support all settings with delivering and implementing climate action plans through the Sustainability Support Programme until at least 2030.

Ms Helen Khinich, Kilburn Grange School’s Headteacher, said:

Over the past 12 months, we have reduced our electricity use by 35%, and the installation of 28 solar panels on our roof is projected to save our school a further £3,000 a year in energy costs. The Great British Energy’s solar programme has really helped schools drive down energy costs and provide much needed funds to reinvest into core education, as well as trips and experiences that make a real difference to children.

Alun Williams, CEO of the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership Trust, said:

We were delighted for Peasedown St John’s Primary School to be part of the Great British Energy solar panels project. We are already seeing the positive impact of the solar panel installation in the form of reduced energy costs. These savings have been reinvested into providing high quality resources for the children at the school.

Notes to editors

List of 100 schools

Lifetime energy bill savings estimates are calculated on the total project value (including match-funding), using DESNZ assumptions agreed with delivery partners. These estimates are undiscounted and calculated net of operating costs. They remain uncertain, as they are sensitive to key input assumptions, particularly future electricity retail prices.