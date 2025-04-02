1,000 British jobs supported by deal to bolster fleet of sub-hunting helicopters

The Royal Navy’s submarine-hunting Merlin helicopters will receive world-class maintenance under a £165 million contract extension, supporting 1,000 skilled UK jobs.

£165 million contract with Leonardo to secure upkeep of the Royal Navy’s fleet of 54 Merlin helicopters.

Contract supports 1,000 UK jobs with 200 in Somerset and 800 across wider UK supply chain, delivering on the government’s Plan for Change.

Merlin helicopters are submarine hunters and capable of intercepting pirates and drug runners, saving the lives of stricken mariners, and delivering stores and people.

The agreement supports the government’s Plan for Change by bolstering national security and boosting the economy, with the Ministry of Defence ensuring the defence sector is an engine for growth in every nation and region of the UK.

It will sustain 200 jobs at Leonardo’s helicopters facility in Yeovil, Somerset, and 800 more across the wider UK supply chain, and covers the fleet of 30 Merlin Mk2 maritime patrol helicopters and 24 Merlin Mk4 amphibious and battlefield lift aircraft.

The deal contributes to the Government’s commitment to secure Britain’s future through the Plan for Change, which is delivering security and renewal by kick-starting economic growth to put more money in working people’s pockets.

The Mk2 helicopters are submarine hunters and can also carry out search and rescue operations, intercept drug runners and pirates, and support humanitarian relief efforts.

Armed with Sting-Ray Torpedoes and M3M .50 calibre machine guns, the Mk2 helicopters provide the Royal Navy with anti-submarine and anti-surface support.

They also use powerful radars high above the Navy’s carrier strike groups for airborne surveillance and control. The Mk4 fleet provides troop transport, casualty evacuation and can carry medium lift loads of up to 3.8 tonnes.

These versatile aircraft were recently deployed on Operation CLOCKWORK in Norway, which involved the training of Commando Helicopter Force air and ground crew, and will participate in the upcoming Carrier Strike Group (CSG25) deployment.

Minister for Defence Procurement and Industry, Rt Hon Maria Eagle MP, yesterday said:

Our fleet of world-class Merlin helicopters provide the Royal Navy with a vital advantage over our adversaries, keeping our carrier strike groups safe and enhancing their battle-winning capability. This investment demonstrates our unwavering commitment to maintaining cutting-edge defence capabilities that keep us safe, while utilising defence as an engine for economic growth, supporting 1,000 well-paid jobs across the UK.

As well as jobs based in Somerset, the agreement will support jobs at RNAS Culdrose in Cornwall.

The UK defence sector underpins our national resilience and is a vital engine for growth, supporting 434,000 jobs across the country. Yesterday’s news follows the announcement of the largest sustained increase in defence spending since the Cold War, as the government will hit 2.5% of GDP spend by April 2027, and has a commitment to hit 3% in the next Parliament.

Leonardo is the prime contractor for the expert maintenance, with Lockheed Martin and SERCO appointed as key sub-contractors.

Nigel Colman, Managing Director, Leonardo Helicopters UK, yesterday said: