NHS Wales
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1,000 children vaccinated against Hepatitis A in Barry but there’s still time to protect your child
Public Health Wales is thanking parents and carers in Barry after 1,000 children received a Hepatitis A vaccination as part of the response to the ongoing outbreak – and is reminding families that there is still time to get vaccinated before the programme ends this Saturday (12 September).
Hundreds of families across Barry have already taken up the offer, helping to protect their children and reduce the opportunity for Hepatitis A to spread within the community.
If you haven’t brought your child along yet, you haven’t missed your chance.
Eligible children can still receive their vaccination this week, with the final clinics taking place on Saturday 12 September at Barry Hospital.
Public Health Wales is encouraging parents and carers who have been meaning to attend but haven’t yet, to make vaccination a priority before the clinics finish.
Susan Mably, Consultant in Health Protection for Public Health Wales said:
“Reaching 1,000 vaccinations is a fantastic milestone, and we would like to thank every parent and carer who has brought their child along.
“Every vaccination helps. By getting their children vaccinated, families are not only helping to protect them from Hepatitis A but are also helping to reduce the chances of the infection spreading to other children, families and the wider Barry community.
“We know family life is busy and there are lots of reasons why people may not have been able to attend yet. If that’s you, please don’t worry, there is still time.
“But the opportunity is now coming to an end, so we would encourage anyone with an eligible child who hasn’t yet been vaccinated to come along before the final clinic closes on Saturday.
“More than 1,000 children have already been protected. If your child is eligible, please help us make them one of the next.”
The vaccination programme was introduced in response to the Hepatitis A outbreak in Barry. The offer is available to children aged one to five who live in Barry, or who attend a childcare or education setting in Barry.
Hepatitis A is an infection of the liver caused by the Hepatitis A virus. Young children can sometimes have few or no symptoms but can still pass the infection to others who may be more vulnerable.
Vaccination provides an effective way of protecting children and helping to interrupt transmission within the community.
Don’t leave it until it’s too late
Parents and carers are being encouraged to act now rather than put vaccination off.
If your child is eligible and hasn’t yet been vaccinated:
Come along to Barry Hospital before Saturday 12 September.
It is quick, it helps protect your child, and more than 1,000 Barry families have already taken action.
There is still time, but only until Saturday.
Original article link: https://phw.nhs.wales/2026/09/10/1000-children-vaccinated-against-hepatitis-a-in-barry-but-theres-still-time-to-protect-your-child/
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