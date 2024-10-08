1,000 UK troops show commitment to eastern Europe in NATO exercise

More than 1,000 British troops have begun one of the largest exercises this year in the Balkans, showing the UK’s commitment to the region’s security.

The training will develop the UK’s ability to operate alongside NATO allies and underlines Britain’s commitment to eastern Europe.

With 18 activities taking place across three months, one of the standout training exercises under Operation Chelonia involves the UK’s deployment of troops to Kosovo. These troops arrived via amphibious landing on a beach with no established infrastructure, via a world-leading motorised floating platform.

This training exercise takes place close to Pasha Liman Naval Base in Southern Albania.

Minister for the Armed Forces Luke Pollard said:

These exercises show our unwavering commitment to standing united with our allies and working hand in hand to boost our collective security. The UK has always had a major presence in the Western Balkans, and it’s important we demonstrate a united front to ensure regional security.

Working closely with our NATO partners, we are demonstrating our combined efforts to safeguard peace, stability, and security in the region.

The landing was led by the Strategic Reserve Force (SRF), a group of 600 Army personnel held at readiness to deploy at two weeks’ notice should pressures in the region escalate. In 2024, the SRF is led by the 1st Battalion of the Royal Yorkshire Regiment.

The scenario required the services of the Mexeflote, a world-leading modular motorised floating platform that can dock on the stern ramp of a ship, load with heavy military hardware (including trucks and main battle tanks if required), ferry the cargo to the beach and enable the cargo to be unloaded.

To put into context the scale of the operation, 26,000 linear metres of vehicles and equipment were landed on the beach. All equipment was brought to Albania from the UK aboard the 13,500 tonne Ro-Ro vessel, Hartland Point.

The Royal Air Force have also undertaken training in the region to ensure all personnel have the training they need to keep us secure at home and strong abroad.

The British Army have previously deployed at pace in Kosovo, with 200 personnel from the (1st battalion) of the Princess of Wales’ Royal Regiment (PWRR) sent to the country last year under NATO command, following an increase in tensions in the north of the country.

Other nations involved in these key exercises with the UK include Serbia, Romania, Kosovo, Georgia, Croatia, and Moldova.

This exercise reaffirms the UK’s commitment to our allies in the region. Whilst Putin continues his illegal and reckless invasion of Ukraine and aggressive posturing, it is vital that the UK works consistently alongside our NATO allies to display a united front of our collective strength.

From our continued presence in Kosovo, to our counter-disinformation support in Bosnia and Herzegovina, the UK remains completely committed to upholding democracy and supporting our allies in the Western Balkans.