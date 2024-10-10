10,000 boost State Pension with online payments

Six months to go to maximise your State Pension.

Individuals have less than 6 months to fill any gaps in their National Insurance records from 2006 onwards to maximise their State Pension

Thousands have topped up their National Insurance record using the government’s online service

Government encourages people to act now and check their National Insurance record

More than 10,000 payments worth £12.5 million have been made through the new digital service to boost people’s State Pension since it launched in April 2024, HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) has revealed.

People have until 5 April 2025 to maximise their State Pension by making voluntary National Insurance contributions to fill any gaps in their NI record between 6 April 2006 and 5 April 2018.

HMRC and Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) are encouraging people to act now and use the Check your State Pension forecast tool on GOV.UK to see if they can increase their retirement income.

The service enables people to check if they have gaps in their National Insurance (NI) record, calculate if making a payment would increase their State Pension, and then make a payment if they wish to do so.

Further analysis of the use of the online service shows:

the majority of customers (51%) topped up one year of their NI record

the average online payment is £1,193

the largest weekly State Pension increase is £107.44

After the 5 April 2025 deadline, people will only be able to make voluntary contributions for the previous 6 tax years, in line with normal time limits.

Since its launch in April, 3.7 million people have used the online checking tool on GOV.UK to view their State Pension forecast.

Emma Reynolds, Minister for Pensions, recently said:

We want pensioners of today and tomorrow to enjoy the dignity and support they deserve in retirement. That’s why I urge everyone to check if they could benefit by filling gaps before the deadline passes. Using our online tool means only a few clicks could make a huge difference to your future.

Customers can use the Check your State Pension forecast tool by logging into their online account or via the free and secure HMRC app. Those without an online HMRC account can register on GOV.UK.

HMRC app users can see their pension details at their fingertips including their current potential retirement date as well as annual, monthly and weekly forecasts as well as checking their NI record.

Everyone should be aware of the risk of falling victim to scams and should never share their HMRC login details with anyone. HMRC scams advice is available on GOV.UK.

Further Information

More information on voluntary NI contributions

Customers should check if they can get National Insurance credits before they look into paying voluntary contributions

Men born after 6 April 1951 or women born after 6 April 1953 are eligible to make voluntary National Insurance contributions to boost their new State Pension.

In 2023, the previous government extended the deadline to pay voluntary NI contributions to 5 April 2025 for those affected by new State Pension transitional arrangements. This covers tax years from 6 April 2006 to 5 April 2018. The extended deadline means that people now have more time to properly consider whether paying voluntary contributions is right for them and ensures no-one need miss out on the possibility of increasing their State Pension.

Customers can usually pay voluntary contributions for the past 6 tax years. The deadline is 5 April each year.

The majority of customers of working age will be able to use the online service, without needing to phone HMRC or DWP, including those living abroad who want to pay voluntary contributions for years they were resident in the UK. However, it is not currently available to those who are already receiving their State Pension, self-employed customers or customers currently living outside the UK with gaps incurred while working abroad. They can continue to manage their NICs as set out on GOV.UK.