10,000 free tickets to Wales’ top historic sites almost a sell-out

The free tickets are on offer to some of the most iconic places across the country for this St David's Day, but only a few hundred are still available.

From cracking castles to tremendous towers, 10,000 pre-bookable tickets to 17 historic places in the care of Cadw will be free this St David’s Day.

However, due to exceptional demand, tickets for the following sites are already sold out: Caerleon Roman Baths, Beaumaris Castle, Caerphilly Castle, Castell Caernarfon, Castell Coch, Castell Conwy, Chepstow Castle, Tintern Abbey and Raglan Castle.

There are still limited tickets are available at: Plas Mawr, Blaenafon Ironworks, Castell Cricieth, Castell Harlech, Denbigh Castle, Kidwelly Castle, St Davids Bishop’s Palace and Tretower Court and Castle.

Visitors to Castell Coch, Plas Mawr and Caerleon Roman Baths are reminded they can only enter the site on the time specified on their ticket, due to capacity. Parking at Raglan Castle is limited.

Cadw is urging people not to visit these sites without a pre-booked ticket or Cadw membership, as admission will not be permitted.

In lieu of payment, Cadw is asking visitors to consider a voluntary donation to Wales Air Ambulance. The pan-Wales charity provides critical care 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to those in urgent need. There is no obligation to donate, although Wales Air Ambulance volunteers will be on site if visitors wish to do so.

Dr Kathryn Roberts, Cadw’s Chief Executive, said:

We are thrilled that so many people have chosen to secure a free ticket and visit one of Cadw’s fantastic sites on St David’s Day to celebrate our patron saint. Whilst there are still a limited number of tickets available for some sites, we would like to remind people that pre-booking or Cadw membership is a must this Sunday.

How to claim your free tickets:

Go to Cadw’s Find a Place to Visit page and choose the historic place you want to visit Click Book Tickets and pick your ticket type (for example, adult, family, or senior) Select Sunday 1 March and a time slot Add your free tickets to the basket and checkout Your free tickets will be sent to the email address you enter at checkout

Please bring proof of booking on the day of your visit.