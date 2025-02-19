10,000 more apprentices as government slashes red tape to boost growth

Shorter and flexible apprenticeships and new English and maths requirements to boost skills and support employers.

Up to 10,000 more apprentices will be able to qualify per year as the government cuts red tape to boost economic growth by giving employers more flexibility over maths and English requirements.

Rules slowing down the training of workers in key industries like construction will also be changed as the government reveals plans to turbocharge growth industries with reduced bureaucracy for apprenticeships and new leadership also appointed for Skills England.

Leading employers have been calling for these changes. Businesses will now be able to decide whether adult learners over the age of 19 when they start their apprenticeship course will need to complete a level 2 English and maths qualification (equivalent to GCSE) in order to pass it. This means more learners can qualify in high-demand sectors such as healthcare, social care and construction, helping to drive growth and meet government targets in key areas such as housebuilding.

This could mean as many as 10,000 more apprentices per year will be able to complete their apprenticeship, unlocking opportunity in communities all over the country and breaking the link between background and success. It does not mean that apprentices won’t be assessed on core English and maths skills relevant to their occupation, but it does mean that apprentices will be able to focus more on their paid work.

The minimum duration of an apprenticeship will be reduced to 8 months, down from the current minimum of 12 months.

Secretary of State for Education Bridget Phillipson said:

Growing the economy and opportunity for all are fundamental missions of our Plan for Change, and we are determined to support apprentices throughout this National Apprenticeship Week and beyond. Businesses have been calling out for change to the apprenticeship system and these reforms show that we are listening. Our new offer of shorter apprenticeships and less red tape strikes the right balance between speed and quality, helping achieve our number one mission to grow the economy. Skills England will be a major driver in addressing the skills gaps needed to support employers up and down the country and I look forward to working with the new leadership.

Craig Beaumont, Executive Director, Federation of Small Businesses, said:

It’s encouraging to see government shorten the length of apprenticeships, and give employers the right to decide whether Level 2 English and maths is needed. These flexibilities should help SME employers fill skills gaps faster.

These announcements come as the Education Secretary kicked off National Apprenticeship Week yesterday, which celebrates the achievements of apprentices around the country and the positive impact they make to communities, businesses, and the wider economy.

The plans also follow the Prime Minister’s announcement in September, when he pledged to reform the new growth and skills offer to ensure young people are better supported.

Three trailblazer apprenticeships in key shortage occupations will look to pioneer the new shorter apprenticeship approach, with apprentices in green energy, healthcare and film and TV production set to be able to take on these new courses.

Changes to the minimum length of an apprenticeship will be introduced from August 2025 subject to the legislative timetable, with changes to English and maths requirements coming into effect immediately. This will be hugely beneficial to employers in sectors like construction, which have an urgent need for qualified workers, helping to meet the government’s mission to build 1.5 million homes by the end of this Parliament.

The Education Secretary, Bridget Phillipson, has also announced that Phil Smith CBE will chair Skills England, the new nationwide body for skills, with Sir David Bell serving as Vice Chair. Tessa Griffiths and Sarah Maclean will jointly serve as CEO, while Gemma Marsh will serve as Deputy CEO.

Phil Smith is the former chair and CEO of international tech and telecoms giant Cisco. He brings extensive industry experience in digital, tech and innovation leadership and his appointment signals the seriousness of the government’s plan for growth, unlocked via a national vision for skills.

Sir David Bell has 4 decades of experience in the education and skills sector and is currently Vice-Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland .

Phil Smith CBE said:

I know from my time in industry how valuable direct engagement from employers can be in shaping government policy.

We need a dynamic skills system that can drive economic growth, and I’m excited to be involved in shaping Skills England as part of that.

Sir David Bell said:

I look forward to working with Phil Smith, other colleagues in Skills England, and the Department for Education to help deliver economic growth and meet the nation’s skills needs. I know from my experience in public policy and higher education that providing the skilled workforce which Britain requires depends on industry, government and education organisations working together. I am very confident therefore that Skills England will provide the strategic oversight to make that happen.

Skills England will bring together key partners to meet the skills needs of the next decade across all regions of England. More than 700 stakeholders have already been engaged through roundtables, webinars and engagement events.

It will work with employers; national, regional and local government; providers; and unions to identify skills shortages and provide strong strategic direction for the skills system.

One of Skills England’s first orders of business will be to identify which apprenticeships would be best served by the shorter duration approach. Skills England will prioritise key shortage occupations as per the industrial strategy, helping to boost growth under our Plan for Change.

Euan Blair MBE, founder and CEO, Multiverse, said:

This important announcement will do so much to widen and expand access to apprenticeships and should be welcomed as a move to put our skills system at the heart of the growth mission. For years, this requirement has created an artificial barrier between apprenticeships and those who could benefit from them, including young people from disadvantaged backgrounds and older workers whose roles are at risk of job displacement, while often diluting the quality and purpose of an apprenticeship. Apprenticeships are about giving as many people as possible the ability to improve their career prospects and contribute meaningfully to their employers. This move helps to underline that focus.

Sharon Blyfield, Head of Early Careers, Coca-Cola Europacific Partners GB, said:

At Coca-Cola Europacific Partners, we believe that the inclusion of functional skills as an exit for apprenticeships have often hindered many people from reaching their full potential. The announced changes will help make apprenticeships a more viable option to more people, not only new recruits but also for our current employees who missed out on these skills during their school years. These changes will enable them to successfully complete their apprenticeships without added barriers, which is brilliant news.

Alex Hall-Chen, Principal Policy Advisor, Sustainability, Skills and Employment, said:

Apprenticeships are a vital tool in tackling the UK’s persistent skills shortages, and this announcement is a welcome step in removing unnecessary barriers to increasing apprenticeship numbers.

Research with IoD members clearly showed that giving employers flexibility when it comes to English and maths qualifications for adult apprentices has the potential to unlock more apprenticeship opportunities.

Employers are well placed to judge whether English and maths qualifications are the most appropriate route to evidence or develop the literacy and numeracy skills needed for success in the given career path.

Chris Bailey, Early Careers Manager, Starbucks UK, said:

Starbucks UK welcomes the announcement around relaxing the requirements of functional skills for learners over the age of 19 . Removing this significant barrier will support our commitment to enrolling more apprentices, particularly those who may have previously faced challenges with functional skills assessments. By embracing this change, we can empower more of our partners to gain valuable recognised qualifications, develop their skills, and progress within Starbucks and their careers.

Lisa Pinfield, Group Director of Performance and Development, Capita, said:

Making functional skills requirements more flexible for apprenticeships will open doors for more adult learners, especially those from diverse backgrounds. By removing unnecessary barriers, employers can welcome a wider pool of talented apprentices who bring valuable skills and experience. This change will help businesses grow, support social mobility, and give more people the chance to succeed through apprenticeships.

Jo Rackham, Executive Director of People, the John Lewis Partnership, said:

Apprenticeships help us build and retain the skills we need to deliver brilliant service to our customers and power our growth. They’ve helped 5,000 employees – or, as we’re called, partners – progress in their careers since 2017. We welcome the relaxation in functional skills requirements. It’s an important step towards the reform needed to help more people access apprenticeships. Gaining GCSE maths and English qualifications can be a significant barrier to starting or completing one and we believe it will help more disadvantaged people, including those who leave the care system or those with learning disabilities, make a career for themselves.

Matthew Percival, Future of Work and Skills Director, CBI, said: