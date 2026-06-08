100,000 connections bring faster broadband

£600m supporting Scotland’s communities and business growth.

More than 100,000 faster broadband connections have now been delivered to homes and businesses across Scotland through the £600 million R100 programme.

The milestone marks significant progress in bringing faster, more reliable broadband to communities across Scotland, particularly in rural and hard-to-reach areas.

Independent evaluation shows the positive impact improved connectivity through the R100 programme is having. Around three-quarters of businesses report increased productivity and stronger performance, while nearly two-thirds of households feel more connected to friends, family and the wider world. Almost half say their wellbeing has improved.

Business Minister Tom Arthur visited Falkirk Distillery to hear how access to faster broadband is helping to transform and support the growth of the business.

Mr Arthur yesterday said:

“Fast, reliable internet is essential for modern life – it supports businesses, enables remote working and helps people access services and stay connected with friends and family. Across Scotland, this investment is already delivering real benefits and transforming lives and livelihoods. “Reaching 100,000 connections is a significant milestone for the R100 programme and our wider investment in Scotland’s digital infrastructure. “We will continue to work with our delivery partners, including Openreach, to maximise the impact of this investment and extend the benefits to more homes and businesses across the country.”

Fiona Stewart, owner of Falkirk Distillery, yesterday said:

“Our faster broadband has been hugely beneficial for the business. It has enhanced our online booking for tours and improved our visitor experience due to better WiFi for our customers, supported our digital marketing and social media, and helped to make online payments in our retail shop more resilient. “It will also support a higher volume of digital payments as part of our expansion plans including the launch of a new restaurant and additional retail space.”

Robert Thorburn, Openreach Partnership Director for Scotland, yesterday said:

“This is a fantastic milestone for Scotland. Delivering almost all of these connections, our engineers have worked in some of the most challenging locations to bring full fibre to communities that need it most. “It’s about more than infrastructure – it’s about opening up opportunities and helping rural areas thrive for the long term.”

Background

People can check the latest information on connectivity for their home or business using the Scottish Government’s online address checker at gov.scot/broadband

R100 contract build is delivering gigabit-capable broadband – more than 30 times faster than the original commitment – ensuring resilient, high-speed connections for decades to come.

From community hubs and local charities to hospitality and high street businesses, improved connectivity is helping organisations across Scotland operate more efficiently and reach new customers. The programme is helping rural businesses compete globally and seize new opportunities, supporting activity in emerging industries like Shetland’s space sector and key sectors including tourism.

R100 Interim Evaluation – gov.scot