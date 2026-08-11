£100k awarded to empower Northern Ireland community representatives to make their voices heard

Women’s charity awarded first Engagement for Change Fund grant to provide support across Northern Ireland

A Northern Ireland charity has been awarded £100,000 to empower other community and voluntary groups to make their voices heard. The programme will have a particular focus on encouraging women’s participation in public forums where decisions are made which affect communities.

The Women’s Resource and Development Agency (WRDA), which is based in Belfast, but works across Northern Ireland, will receive the grant over three years from the UK Government’s Engagement for Change Fund. WRDA will use the funding to upskill community and voluntary sector participants so that they can represent their views at the highest level of decision-making, positively influencing outcomes for their communities. Participants will gain knowledge and skills on policy making in Northern Ireland; effective communication, advocacy and network building; engagement with traditional and social media; and how to collect and use robust data and evidence. The programme will be open to people of all genders, but with a key focus on supporting women’s participation in the forums of public debate, countering underrepresentation. In this way, the programme will encourage inclusive democracy by widening participation.

The award was announced by NIO Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State Baroness Ruth Anderson during a visit to Belfast.

Baroness Anderson said:

“Democracy thrives when all of us genuinely have the opportunity and skills to make our voices heard. “The Engagement for Change Fund award will support community representatives across Northern Ireland to develop the skills and confidence necessary to advocate for their work and the communities they support. “I’m particularly pleased that this work will include a specific focus on women, and I know WRDA are well placed to have a real impact.”

WRDA Director Anne McVicker said:

“WRDA is delighted to secure this funding from the Engagement for Change Fund, and we are very excited to roll out our programme Grow, Lead, Change across the sector in the coming months. “We believe this is a real opportunity for the whole community and voluntary sector and especially for grassroots women’s organisations to develop skills in influencing decision makers and getting their voices heard in the rooms where decisions are made. “We are especially eager to work with groups that have never done this type of work, and we think the outcomes can be transformative.”

The Engagement for Change Fund announcement is the latest NIO initiative to support local communities. It builds on the success of the Connect Fund, which has so far awarded £500,000 to community and voluntary organisations across Northern Ireland, and the forthcoming £1 million Community Partnership Fund, to strengthen and empower Northern Ireland’s voluntary sector and grassroots community organisations.

The Fund reflects the UK Government’s Civil Society Covenant commitments by promoting participation and inclusion and involving people in decisions that affect their lives. This ensures their voices are heard and barriers to democratic participation are removed.

Notes to Editors