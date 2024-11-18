£100m Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal signed

UK and Scottish Governments and Falkirk Council agree package to strengthen the local economy and create more than a thousand jobs over the next 10 years.

Up to 1660 jobs and £628m worth of economic benefits are expected to flow into the area as a result of the delivery of the Deal which was signed on Thursday 14 November.

The agreement means 11 projects can be taken forward that include the development of a Carbon Dioxide Utilisation Centre and a Bioeconomy Accelerator Pilot Plant in Grangemouth; a new Canal Centre and workshop at Loch 16 in Camelon; a Skills Transition Centre at Forth Valley College, Falkirk; and the transformation of unused land at three sites in Grangemouth to create development-ready investment opportunities.

The £80 million Growth Deal is jointly funded from the UK and Scottish Governments and is complemented by a further £10 million from the UK Government (Department for Energy Security and Net Zero) for future energy related projects in Grangemouth and £10 million allocated to the Greener Grangemouth programme from the Scottish Government. With Falkirk Council investing £45m and Scottish Canals investing £3.7m, the overall Growth Deal investment is £148.7m.

The Growth Deal was signed at the new Rosebank Distillery in Falkirk by Ian Murray Secretary of State for Scotland and Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic, and Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council.

Kate Forbes, Deputy First Minister and Cabinet Secretary for Economy and Gaelic said:

The Falkirk and Grangemouth region has a rich history with a strong industrial heritage, a proud community and significant tourist attractions. The Scottish Government’s £50 million investment will deliver projects to ensure the area continues to thrive, bringing jobs, active travel links, future skills training and new arts and cultural spaces. The Growth Deal will support the region to grasp the opportunities of the transition to net zero and remain at the forefront of innovation and manufacturing in Scotland, complemented by a community-led programme of projects in Grangemouth.

Ian Murray, Secretary of State for Scotland, said:

The signing of this deal shows our commitment to the Falkirk and Grangemouth area as it delivers £50 million in UK Government funding. It is part of the £1.4 billion the UK Government is investing in Scottish growth projects over the next decade. Growth is a key mission for the UK Government and a top priority of the Scotland Office. Our funding, coupled with investment from the other partners, will drive renewal and generate more than 1,000 jobs and hundreds of millions of pounds of economic benefits for these communities. The area’s economic potential is huge and I look forward to seeing this and many other examples of partnership working deliver growth for Scotland.

Councillor Cecil Meiklejohn, Leader of Falkirk Council said:

The Growth Deal is a turning point for our community, bringing jobs, investment, and sustainable development. We are proud to partner in this project, which will elevate Falkirk and Grangemouth as vibrant, connected, and forward-looking areas for residents, businesses, and visitors alike. It is one of a suite of programmes and major investment opportunities set for delivery in 2025. The Growth Deal Skills Transition Centre, Canal Centre and Falkirk Arts Centre will progress at pace in 2025, the Falkirk Tax Incremental Finance programme is already delivering results with projects such as the A9/Grandsable Road junction completed earlier this year, and the Forth Green Freeport now open for business and actively promoting investment opportunities in the area. It is an exciting time for the Falkirk Council area.

Growth Deal projects

The 11 projects that will be delivered as part of the Falkirk and Grangemouth Growth Deal, and complementary investments, are split under two themes - Creating Great Places and Innovative Industry.

Creating Great Places

The Falkirk Arts Centre - £6 million (£3m UKG/£3m SG) will be allocated to the construction of a new Arts Centre in Falkirk Town Centre.

Scotland’s Canal Centre - Led by Scottish Canals, the £7.7m project (£4m from the Deal) will revitalise a neglected area of the canal network, restoring three derelict warehouses and building a new operational hub.

Scotland’s Art Park - Working in partnership, Scottish Canals and Falkirk Council will use £3 million to create an Art Park trail along the Forth and Clyde Canal.

Falkirk Central Sustainable Transport Network - £21m will be invested in two interconnected projects - Rail Station and Interchange Hub and the Green Cycling and Pedestrian Network – to improve Falkirk’s public and active travel infrastructure.

Innovative Industry