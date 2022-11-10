106 increased sentences under the Unduly Lenient Scheme in 2021

The Attorney General's Office has published the annual Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) statistics for 2021

New statistics for 2021 show that 106 offenders had their sentences increased after HM Law Officers challenged their sentences because they thought they were too low.

Under the Unduly Lenient Sentence (ULS) scheme, victims of crime, members of the public, and the Crown Prosecution Service can ask for certain Crown Court sentences to be reviewed if they believe they are too low.

In 2021, the Law Officers received applications for 678 sentences to be reviewed which met the necessary criteria to be considered under the Scheme. Of these, 151 were referred to the Court of Appeal. The Court agreed that 106 of these sentences were too low and increased the sentences as a result.

Other offenders who received increased sentences referred under the ULS scheme in 2021 include Frankie Smith for her role in the death of one-year-old Star Hobson, Ben John for domestic terrorism offences and Thomas Hughes for taking part in the abuse that led to the death of his son, six-year-old Arthur Labinjo-Hughes.

Commenting on the Scheme’s performance, Rt Hon Attorney General Victoria Prentis MP said:

The ULS scheme allows anyone, including victims of crime, to ask for a review of certain sentences they believe are too low. In 2021, this meant that over 100 criminals had their sentences increased and many more victims and their families had a second chance at justice, demonstrating the vital role of the Unduly Lenient Sentence scheme in the criminal justice system. It must be remembered that in the vast majority of cases the correct sentence is imposed, but the scheme remains an important tool to ensure that cases can be reviewed where there may have been a gross error in the sentencing decision. It’s not just about increasing sentences, the scheme also provides an important avenue for the Attorney General’s Office to ask the Court of Appeal for guidance, to help shape the sentencing framework and ensure more consistent sentencing for complex cases.

Notes and further information on the ULS scheme